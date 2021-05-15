4 in, 4 out: 8 Ipswich Town transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

It already seems certain that the summer transfer window will be a rather eventful one at Ipswich Town.

Following an underwhelming season that saw the Tractor Boys fall short in their bid for promotion to the Championship, with manager Paul Cook not holding back in his assessment of his squad in the wake of some hugely disappointing performances, we could be about to see plenty of change at Portman Road.

Indeed, reports have already claimed that Cook has told the vast majority of Ipswich’s players that they are free to find other clubs once the transfer market reopens, even if they are under contract in East Anglia.

As a result, it seems as though there will be a significant numbers of signings and sales at Ipswich over the next few months.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here at four players we could see join Ipswich, and four players we could see leave the club, once the transfer market has reopened.