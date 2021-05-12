Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

4 in, 4 out: 8 Huddersfield Town transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Published

8 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Huddersfield Town wrapped up 2020/21 with a draw with Reading over the weekend, with Carlos Corberan and the board wasting no time in putting plans in place for a summer of recruitment.  

On Tuesday, the club’s retained list was confirmed.

Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Alex Vallejo and Romoney Crichlow have all been signed up to new one-year agreements, as has Corberan’s go-to striking option, Fraizer Campbell.

Richard Keogh is in talks over a new contract, whilst nine senior players have also been released, including Christopher Schindler, Alex Pritchard, Yaya Sanogo and Oumar Niasse, who never featured for Town.

This is just the start for Huddersfield, though, with serious work to be done in the transfer window to revamp a squad that finished a lowly 20th in 20/21.

With that in mind, we take a look at a couple of key ins and outs we expect to see at the John Smith’s Stadium:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 4 in, 4 out: 8 Huddersfield Town transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: