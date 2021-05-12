4 in, 4 out: 8 Huddersfield Town transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Huddersfield Town wrapped up 2020/21 with a draw with Reading over the weekend, with Carlos Corberan and the board wasting no time in putting plans in place for a summer of recruitment.

On Tuesday, the club’s retained list was confirmed.

Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Alex Vallejo and Romoney Crichlow have all been signed up to new one-year agreements, as has Corberan’s go-to striking option, Fraizer Campbell.

Richard Keogh is in talks over a new contract, whilst nine senior players have also been released, including Christopher Schindler, Alex Pritchard, Yaya Sanogo and Oumar Niasse, who never featured for Town.

This is just the start for Huddersfield, though, with serious work to be done in the transfer window to revamp a squad that finished a lowly 20th in 20/21.

With that in mind, we take a look at a couple of key ins and outs we expect to see at the John Smith’s Stadium: