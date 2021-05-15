4 in, 4 out: 8 Derby County transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Derby County fans will be wanting to forget the 2020/21 season in a real hurry after everything they’ve been put through in the last eight months.

Poor results on the pitch, unpaid wages and failed takeovers meant it was a season of struggle for the Rams, and they only secured their Championship status for next season on the final day of the campaign with a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The drama doesn’t promise to stop there though as County look set to face a points deduction next season from the EFL and there’s also the Erik Alonso takeover saga that could plunge Derby into further crisis if the Spaniard isn’t declared fit and proper to run the club.

Wayne Rooney will want this all sorted in the coming weeks though as he will want to press on and add to his squad before pre-season begins in July, but he may also want to get rid of some players as well.

Let’s look at some transfer moves that could occur both in and out of Pride Park in the next few weeks if the club’s issues get sorted.