4 in, 4 out: 8 Coventry City transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Coventry City will now be looking to build up the quality and depth of their current squad ahead of the upcoming season, with the Sky Blues sure to be aiming for a higher finish than they achieved in the 2020/21 campaign.

Mark Robins continues to work wonders in the Midlands and will surely see their return to the Ricoh Arena as a major positive, with fans hopefully due to follow in the next few months as the world slowly returns to normal.

Moving home won’t be the only change for the club either, with plenty of players seemingly set to leave and come in during what will be a busy summer transfer window.

This is around the time when the rumour mill builds and we start to see what clubs are looking for as they bid to achieve new objectives in the next 12 months.

Here, we take a look at EIGHT Coventry City transfer dealings that we could see emerge in the next few weeks.