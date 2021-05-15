4 in, 4 out: 8 Charlton Athletic transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

A busy summer transfer window could well await Charlton Athletic and Nigel Adkins as he looks to really start shaping his squad at The Valley.

It’s the first market where he is in charge of the club and, of course, it’s the first full summer transfer window that Charlton have Thomas Sandgaard at the helm, so he’ll be wanting to make a real splash and get the squad ready for a promotion assault next season in League One.

Certainly, there’s plenty of work to be done at The Valley but the signs are good and the foundations are there, so let’s see if they can build further and change their squad further in the coming off-season.

With that said, then, we could well see a number of comings and goings in the next few weeks as we head towards the summer and, here, we’re taking a look at four of each…