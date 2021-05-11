4 in, 4 out: 8 Bristol City transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

After their dismal finish to the season, all eyes will be on the in and outs at Ashton Gate this summer.

Bristol City have committed to Nigel Pearson and he’s made it no secret that it’ll take up to six windows to build the squad he feels can challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

That building starts this summer and it seems there could be a fair few players making way for the new arrivals, with more than 10 senior players out of contract ahead of the upcoming window.

Decisions will need to made about their futures, as well as the positions of a number of City players that have been linked with moves away from Bs3.

With Mark Ashton gone, it remains to be seen who will leading transfer negotiations for the Robins in the upcoming window.

There is likely to be a fair bit of movement, though, and with that in mind, we’ve outlined eight transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks…