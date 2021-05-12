4 in, 4 out: 8 Birmingham City transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Birmingham City can look forward to another season in the Championship after Lee Bowyer’s heroics since arriving in March.

A League Cup winner with the club in 2011, Bowyer arrived from Charlton Athletic two months ago to replace Aitor Karanka, who had guided the Blues into perilous danger with the threat of League One football a very realistic possibility.

Five wins in eight games though under Bowyer’s leadership meant danger was averted and it seems like there’s a very happy camp at St Andrew’s for the first time in a while.

Fans probably aren’t still best pleased though with the ownership situation at the club and it remains to be seen whether any money is spent this summer, with the club splashing out £2 million on Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove in January.

Work definitely needs to be done though before the start of next season to ensure that the Blues aren’t in a relegation battle again and that they’re in the top half of the table – let’s look at some transfer dealings that could occur in the near future at the club.