4 Hull City transfer matters that Shota Arveladze will have to deal with very soon

The summer transfer market is certainly going to be an interesting on for Hull City.

Following the takeover by Acun Ilicali in January, and the subsequent appointment of Shota Arveladze as manager, there could be some significant change in the Tigers’ squad, as the new ownership and management look to put their own mark on the side.

That of course, means there is likely to be some significant change in playing staff at the MKM Stadium, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

With the 2022/23 season also scheduled to start earlier than usual, it is likely that Hull will want to get that business done quickly as well if possible.

Can you get 24/24 on this Hull City quiz?

1 of 24 What year were Hull founded? 1894 1904 1914 1924

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look four transfer issues that Arveladze will have to deal with at Hull sooner rather than later.

Keane Lewis-Potter

One Hull City player who looks certain to attract attention over the course of the summer window, is Keane Lewis-Potter.

The young winger has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Championship for Hull this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists, something which has seen him linked with the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Brentford all linked with the 21-year-old.

Given those Premier League sides are unlikely to want to miss out on this signing, it may be they will be looking to make a swift move for Lewis-Potter, which could mean Hull will have to decide on how much to hold out for here, in the next few weeks.

Jacob Greaves

Another member of the Hull squad who looks as though he could be the subject of speculation during the course of the summer, is Jacob Greaves.

The centre back is another who has enjoyed a fine season in the Championship, something which has also seen him credited with interest from Tottenham and West Ham as we approach the window.

However, Greaves admitted earlier this month that he is open to signing a new contract with Hull, something that Arveldaze may want to get signed quickly, to wade off that interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Marus Forss

Given his pedigree with Brentford, Forss did feel like an eye-catching signing when he joined Hull on loan on the final day of the January transfer window.

However, that deal failed to really work out, with the striker scoring just once in 11 league appearances for Arvelade’s side, who it has been reported have the option to make that loan move permanent during the summer window.

That will certainly give Hull and Arveladze something to think about, and they may want to make that decision quickly, then they can work their plans for other targets around whether or not they will be keeping the Finland international at the MKM Stadium.

Contract calls

On top of interest in key players and expiring loan deals, there is also the issue of a number of expiring contracts for Hull to make decisions on.

As things stand, several of Hull’s senior players, including Richie Smallwood, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves and Matt Ingram, are set to be out of contract this summer, leaving the club with a decision to make over whether to keep those individuals, or press on with an extensive overhaul.

But with EFL clubs required to submit their released and retained lists by the 21st May, there are just a few days left before they have to confirm whether or not they will be keeping those players at the club, which will have an impact on how many new signings they have to bring in this summer.