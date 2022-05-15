4 Huddersfield Town transfer matters that Carlos Corberan will have to deal with very soon

Huddersfield Town are set for a huge clash tomorrow night against Luton Town.

The second leg of the Championship play-off final is potentially season-defining for the Terriers, with the score level at 1-1 on aggregate following the first leg.

Only a win on the night, whether it be after 90 minutes, extra time, or on penalties, will be enough to see Huddersfield reach the final at Wembley.

Whilst the focus is no doubt fully on football at the moment, there are some key transfer matters that Carlos Corberan will have to deal with in the coming weeks.

Here, we’ve picked out four matters we think will be on Corberan’s agenda once the season comes to a close.

Naby Sarr’s contract

One matter for Corberan to deal with is Naby Sarr’s expiring contract at the club, which runs out at the end of June.

Sarr has struggled for regular game time at the John Smith’s Stadium this campaign, making just 23 appearances in all competitions so far.

Interestingly, though, the 28-year-old started three of Huddersfield’s last four league matches, and also the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton.

These performances may or may not have been enough to get Sarr back onside with the club, but either way, Corberan must make a decision on his future soon, if he has not done so already.

Danel Sinani

Another transfer matter Corberan will have to deal with in the coming weeks is deciding the future of Danel Sinani.

Sinani joined on a season-long loan from Norwich City last summer, with Norwich confirming at the time that Huddersfield held an option to buy Sinani as part of the agreement.

Sinani has certainly made a contribution this season – scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 45 appearances, but we are unaware of the sort of fee it will take to secure his signature permanently.

As such, Corberan must weigh up whether or not Sinani is worth that fee in the coming weeks.

Harry Toffolo’s extension

Harry Toffolo is another Huddersfield Town player with an expiring contract this summer.

Fortunately for the club, though, it has been reported that they hold an option to trigger a one-year extension on his current deal.

We have had no official confirmation of them triggering this option as of yet, though, leaving us to speculate over Toffolo’s future.

It must be said, however, that after a fine season for the club, it seems a formality that the club will trigger the clause.

In that eventuality, the club would then have to decide whether to cash in on the defender, or seek a fresh agreement that would see him stay beyond 2023.

Romoney Crichlow

Finally, a fourth transfer matter for Carlos Corberan to deal with this summer is the future of Romoney Crichlow.

The 22-year-old has spent the season out on loan, first at Swindon Town in League Two, and then at League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.

His Swindon spell was a success, making 24 appearances for the club, but his time at Plymouth has been quite the opposite, with the defender having made just three appearances since swapping the County Ground for Home Park.

With one year remaining on his Huddersfield deal, Corberan must decide whether or not Crichlow is worth keeping around, worth another loan out, or worth getting rid of.

Given how little he has featured at League One level, it is hard to see his immediate future with the Terriers.