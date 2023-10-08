Highlights Huddersfield Town may need to focus on nurturing and giving game-time to talents developed at their own club due to limited spending capabilities.

With Huddersfield Town not one of the big spenders of the Championship, they may need to turn their attentions to talents developed at their own club to nurture and give game-time to

The Terriers sold one of their stars to be developed within their youth and B team setups this past summer when Etienne Camara moved on to Serie A outfit Udinese, with it looking like the Frenchman wasn't going to extend his contract with Town beyond next summer.

Let's look at some of the young talents still at the club however who could be the next big things at the John Smith's Stadium if they are given runs in the side.

Brahima Diarra

Diarra is only 20 years of age, but he has already become established among the first-team squad - he's just not yet exploded as expected yet.

There has been flashes of brilliance from Diarra since he made his debut in late 2020 as a 17-year-old, and a loan stint with Harrogate Town in League Two in the 2021-22 season will have helped the Mali youth international massively.

Playing 21 times for Town last season, the majority of Diarra's appearances came in the form of substitute outings, and there will be some kind of expectation that under Darren Moore, the youngster may find some regular game-time and flourish because of it.

Patrick Jones

Having taken Jones from Wrexham in 2019, Huddersfield were hoping to develop a potential star, and in January 2021 the winger was handed his debut by then-manager Carlos Corberan in an FA Cup match against Plymouth Argyle.

Jones had to wait a while though for more appearances after his few outings in 2020-21 as he got a run of fixtures early on in 2022-23 under Danny Schofield and then Narcis Pelach, scoring in an away defeat against Norwich City, but a hamstring injury kept him out for around five months of action.

Having to build himself up in the B-team for the final few months of last season, Jones has been back among the senior squad in the early stages of 2023-24 and there's reason to believe that at the age of 20, he could break out at some point this season.

Tyreece Simpson

After a stint with Swindon Town in League Two on loan, powerful striker Simpson had a contract dispute with Ipswich Town, leading to a move to Huddersfield last summer.

The striker barely featured though in his debut year - partly because of injury - and he has had to go out on loan to League One with Northampton Town to get some game-time to add to his 10 outings in 2022-23.

At 21 years of age, Simpson is still a raw talent but he has the attributes that can be developed into a really solid Championship striker in the future.

Brodie Spencer

At the age of 19, Spencer has already been capped by the senior Northern Ireland national team, which suggests he has a massive amount of talent.

Having only played six times for the Terriers in his career so far though, the versatile Spencer - who can play at right-back or in midfield - has been sent to Scotland to play for Motherwell for the 2023-24 season.

The Scottish Premiership is a competitive league and Spencer should come out of it a better player, and in 12 months time he could feasibly be a regular for Town.