Despite looking close to being relegated a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again for the 2023/24 season thanks to Neil Warnock.

Warnock completed the great escape once again, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship, despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

They lost just one of the final 10 fixtures of the campaign, seeing off the likes of Millwall, Middlesbrough, Watford, and Sheffield United on their way to securing safety.

27 years after the 74-year-old departed the Terriers the first time around as manager, the veteran boss returned to replace Mark Fotheringham in February and miraculously steered them to their 12th consecutive season outside the third tier.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the end, and will now enter a period of reflection at the club before work begins on next season.

Who flopped at Huddersfield in 22/23?

With that in mind, we've reflected on Huddersfield's season and identified four players that will not be happy about how this past season has gone at The John Smith's Stadium.

Matt Lowton

The experienced defender was fairly hapless for Huddersfield since his January arrival from Burnley.

Despite his vast Premier League experience, Lowton was unable to make a major impact, playing just eight times and impressing very little.

The 33-year-old has played over 200 games in the top flight, but looked out of his depth at the bottom end of the division. His contract with the Clarets is up this summer, and his future is certainly in question at this level.

Tino Anjorin

Anjorin was a major plus at the back end of last season arriving on loan from Chelsea in January.

His flashy and exciting performances for Town saw them extend his loan for the current season, which started brightly with two goals and an assist in his first nine games.

However, he would not make any further impact this season, with injuries hampering his campaign from progressing further. The 21-year-old will be incredibly frustrated that he has not got more valuable senior games and development minutes under his belt.

Martyn Waghorn

The Coventry City loanee joined in January in search of more regular game time this season.

He, like Anjorin, started brightly, scoring in just his second appearance for Huddersfield, but would then fail to register a single other meaningful goal contribution for the remainder of the campaign.

His impact was insignificant, like many of Town's forwards this season, and the 33-year-old will return to Coventry with uncertainty surrounding his future this summer.

Connor Mahoney

A summer signing after his Millwall contract expired, Mahoney is a player who hasn't feature under Warnock at all, with his last outing being in early February.

Mahoney just played 10 times over the course of the season, and failed to score or assist once during that time.

He has some pedigree at this level with Birmingham City and Millwall, and, at 26, could yet feature further at this level, but his situation at Huddersfield is unclear with only a year remaining on his deal.