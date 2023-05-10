Despite looking pretty much dead and buried a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again for 2023-24 thanks to the superhuman work of Neil Warnock.

Some 27 years after he departed the Terriers the first time around as manager, the veteran boss returned to replace Mark Fotheringham in February to try and arrest their seemingly imminent slide into League One for the first time since 2012 despite retiring the year prior.

Six victories later and Town had guaranteed their survival before the final match of the season, and the cherry was put on top with a final day 2-0 success over relegated Reading at the John Smith's Stadium.

With a takeover on the horizon from American businessman Kevin Nagle, the mood is certainly optimistic at the club, but there could be players that won't be there for the ride next season - let's look at four individuals who could have played their last match in a Terriers shirt.

Rolando Aarons

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Aarons is still a Huddersfield player considering he's not featured since the 2021-22 season.

Arriving from Newcastle in January 2021, the 2-cap Jamaica international appeared just once last season before a knee injury ended his campaign prematurely, and his luck has been out this season too as he suffered a hamstring injury early on in his loan spell with Motherwell.

Out of contract this summer, Aarons will surely depart and seek to find a new club.

Florian Kamberi

Brought in by Mark Fotheringham on a free transfer in January, having scored one goal in 13 appearances in the Swiss League in the first half of the campaign for Winterthur, Kamberi has played just twice and his of his appearances came in January.

In fairness, he did score against Preston North End in the cup, but he hasn't been in a matchday squad under Neil Warnock and he's almost sure to exit this summer when his contract expires.

Tomas Vaclik

When Lee Nicholls went down with injury for three months in January, the Terriers perhaps didn't expect to land a player of Vaclik's experience.

With 53 caps for the Czech Republic to his name and multiple appearances in European competition at club level, Vaclik played very well between January and the end of the season, but he's seemingly confirmed his departure from the club, which was perhaps to be expected when Nicholls got fit again.

Connor Mahoney

A summer signing after his Millwall contract expired, Mahoney is another player who didn't feature under Warnock and just played 10 times over the course of the season, with his last outing being in early February.

He has some amount of quality but even with a year left on his contract, he could be a player that is set for the exit on loan or perhaps permanently in the summer months.