4 goals: The Reading FC man who shone in their 5-0 thrashing of Luton Town

Reading picked up a much-needed three points against relegation-threatened Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals came into the game without a win in their last three matches, but certainly made up for that as they trashed the Hatters by five goals to nil.

It was a day to remember for Yakou Meite, as the Ivorian netted four goals to take home the match ball, after an eye-opening display in front of goal.

In our latest FLW Spotlight, we take a look into Meite’s statistics from the win over Luton, and see how big of a role the winger can play for Mark Bowen’s side for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Meite started the game against Luton, before being withdrawn after 70 minutes, as Mark Bowen gave some of his fringe players much-needed minutes.

The 24-year-old took his goals well on the day, with both George Puscas and Ovie Ejaria playing the former PSG winger through on goal for two of those.

Meite had scored 12 goals heading into the game against Luton, and not many of the Madejski Stadium faithful would have expected to see such an impressive performance from their side, after a disappointing display against Derby County.

But Meite certainly wasn’t shy in front of goal at Kenilworth Road, as he attempted seven shots in total, and with four of those find the back of Simon Sluga’s net, it certainly makes for good reading.

The winger also proved that he can continue to be a threat for Reading in the air, as he won two aerial duels against Luton on the day.

The Royals didn’t dominate possession against the Hatters though, which resulted in Meite only having 24 touches against Nathan Jones’ men.

Unsurprisingly, Meite’s impressive showing on the day was topped off by Whoscored rating his performance as perfect with the 10/10 rating.

Reading are now sat 14th in the Championship table, and their distant relegation fears would have been eased after this thrashing of Luton.

Meite was in a ruthless mood in front of goal on Saturday, and will be hoping that he can replicate a similar performance when the Royals return to action on Tuesday evening against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.