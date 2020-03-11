4 goals, 2 assists: The once-impressive Nottingham Forest player whose City Ground future remains a mystery

Zach Clough faces an uncertain future at Nottingham Forest with the 2019/20 campaign rapidly drawing to a close.

The Reds could well be playing in the Premier League if they cement a place in the top-six and achieve promotion via the play-offs, but regardless of which division they find themselves in next term, it’s unlikely that Clough will be a part of it.

The 25-year-old arrived at the City Ground from Bolton Wanderers in January 2017, which was seen as somewhat of a coup by the East Midlands club.

Clough was renowned as one of the brightest prospects in the EFL after impressing for the Trotters, netting nine goals in League One before making the move to Forest.

But despite a bright opening season at the City Ground, Clough is now a shadow of the player he once was, featuring week in, week out for Forest’s Under-23 side.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Forest in over two years, after flattering to deceive out on loan at Bolton and Rochdale in League One.

Is it time for Lamouchi to call a day on Clough’s time at the City Ground? The Frenchman will be looking to strengthen his squad in the summer, and getting the fringe players off the wage bill could be beneficial in bringing others in.

Here, we take a look at his opening season at Forest to see whether he deserves another chance to impress in the Championship…

Clough took a little bit of time to properly settle in at the City Ground, which is perhaps to be expected for a player who spent so long at boyhood club Bolton.

But towards the end of the season, Clough was fantastic, helping Forest escape the drop to League One under Mark Warburton.

Across 14 appearances in all competitions – 932 minutes of football in total – Clough found the net four times, including a brace against Brighton and Hove Albion and an early strike against arch rivals Derby County.

Despite playing as a centre-forward for Bolton, Clough was mostly deployed as a number 10 for the Reds, and his late runs into the box often caused havoc, as was the case against the Rams with his goal.

Clough registered two assists in the 2016/17 campaign, accruing an impressive pass success rate of 83.7% as he played a key role in the midfield three behind Ben Brereton.

The 25-year-old was in the thick of the action, too, having 21 shots on target and completing 41 successful dribbles, as his confidence grew game by game, week after week.

A change in management led to Clough falling down the pecking order at Forest, and he now finds himself looking to make only his first appearance in over 26 months.

It has been a mighty fall from grace for the attacker, but a move away in the summer could do him the world of good.