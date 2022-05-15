4 Fulham transfer matters that Marco Silva will have to deal with very soon

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether Fulham opt to engage in a great deal of business this summer.

The Cottagers may be keen to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League as they aim to achieve a relative amount of success at this level in the 2022/23 campaign.

Having already been linked with moves for a number of players, Fulham may need to act quickly in order to secure the services of some of their key targets.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to take a look at four transfer matters that Fulham head coach Marco Silva will have to deal with very soon.

Should the Cottagers make a move for Tom Lawrence?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Fulham are reportedly keeping tabs on Tom Lawrence’s situation at Derby County ahead of a potential swoop.

Lawrence’s contract at Pride Park is set to expire next month and he could be keen to feature at a higher level next season as the Rams are set to participate in League One.

The Wales international managed to provide 16 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the previous term and is also believed to be attracting interest from the likes of Everton and Leeds United.

Will Silva decide to sanction a permanent exit for Marlon Fossey?

After producing some impressive displays during his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season, Marlon Fossey has recently been linked with a permanent move to the League One side.

Before having his season cut short by injury, Fossey provided five assists from his wing-back position for the Trotters in the third-tier.

When you consider that Fossey’s deal at Craven Cottage is set to run until 2023, Fulham could potentially secure a reasonable fee for him this summer if they are willing to let him move on to pastures new.

Can Fulham strike an agreement with Liverpool over Neco Williams?

Fulham are currently aiming to secure the services of Neco Williams on a permanent basis following his impressive loan spell at the club last season.

Williams averaged a SofaScore match rating of 7.24 in the Championship as he provided four direct goal contributions from right-back.

Given that Liverpool reportedly value Williams at £12m, it will be interesting to see whether Fulham decide to pay this amount for the Wales international or opt to try and negotiate a smaller fee.

Will Fulham make a move for Joe Allen?

As per a report from Wales Online, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth are set to join Swansea City in the race for Joe Allen’s signature.

The midfielder is set to leave Stoke City next month when his contract expires and may not be short of offers.

When you consider that Allen has made 199 appearances in the top-flight during his career, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could prove to be a valuable member of Fulham’s squad next season if they do indeed opt to make a move for him.