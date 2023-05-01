It is set to be a busy summer for Wigan Athletic following their relegation from the Championship.

The Latics' return to League One was confirmed after the 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Charlie Hughes' 81st-minute header looked set to keep their survival hopes alive, but the Royals equalised through Yakou Meite's close-range finish in the third minute of stoppage time to condemn Wigan to relegation after just one season back in the second tier.

Shaun Maloney has made an impressive impact since his arrival at the DW Stadium in January, winning four and drawing seven of his 17 games in charge and making the Latics significantly more resilient and tougher to beat, but it has not been enough to save them from the drop.

However, the Scotsman faces a huge rebuilding job this summer, with loanees Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiehi, Ashley Fletcher, Omar Rekik and Danel Sinani set to return to their parent clubs, while Ben Amos, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins, Tendayi Darikwa, Gwion Edwards, Jamie Jones, James McClean, Max Power and Curtis Tilt are all out of contract.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the free agents the Latics should consider.

Which free agents should Wigan Athletic sign this summer?

Harlee Dean

Defender Dean's contract at Birmingham City expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old was out of favour under former manager Lee Bowyer, but he was brought back into the fold by John Eustace this season and he has made 15 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.

It is unknown whether the Blues will offer Dean a new deal, but Eustace has praised him for his performances this season, believing he has been unlucky with injury.

"He's had terrible luck," Eustace told Birmingham Live earlier this month. "He's been a fantastic servant, not just to the group but to me. His performances have been brilliant. He's played in some really difficult moments, where he's had to come and lead, which he's done. I've got nothing but praise for Harlee.

"When we came in at the start of the season, Harlee was someone who obviously wasn't in the plans of the club, but we brought him back in. He had a real bad injury at the start, which was a shame, but I've shown a lot of faith in Harlee, and he's repaid it. He's had a good, positive season."

Dean excelled in a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in League One last season, proving his credentials at the level and he would bring some much-needed experience and solidity to the Latics' back line.

Archie Collins

Midfielder Collins is out of contract at Exeter City in the summer.

The 23-year-old came through the Grecians academy, helping them to promotion from League Two last season and playing a key role in their third tier survival this campaign, with six goals and two assists in 46 appearances.

Collins will offer the Latics excellent defensive protection, but he will also bring creativity and quality on the ball, as well as the ability to play in a number of different positions in midfield.

The Grecians have offered Collins a new contract, but he admitted in December that he was unsure whether to extend his stay at St James' Park.

Collins will likely have no shortage of suitors, but the Latics should certainly be keeping tabs on a player with huge potential.

Jake Livermore

Midfielder Livermore will be leaving West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season after six-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns.

The 33-year-old joined the club from Hull City in January 2017 and has gone on to make 216 appearances, but he has fallen out of favour this season under Carlos Corberan.

Livermore was given an emotional reception on what could be his final home appearance for the Baggies when he was introduced as a substitute on Saturday, underlining the status he has at the club.

Corberan praised Livermore for his attitude and leadership despite his lack of game time and he would be a positive influence both on and off the pitch for the Latics and would bring plenty of experience to the DW Stadium having spent much of his career playing at a higher level than League One.

Danny Ward

Striker Ward's contract at Huddersfield Town expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has scored four goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances for the Terriers this campaign, but he enjoyed a much more prolific season last year, scoring 14 goals to help Town to the play-off final.

Much of Ward's recent career has been spent in the Championship, but he does have previous League One promotion experience having won the play-offs with Huddersfield during his first spell at the John Smith's Stadium in 2012.

Ward may not be the most prolific striker, but his all-round game and work rate would be hugely important for the Latics and he could be the perfect partner for Will Keane in the third tier next season.