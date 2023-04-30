West Brom’s promotion hopes remain alive following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Norwich City.

Carlos Corberan’s side are now just two points outside the play-off places but only have one game remaining in the campaign.

A final clash against Swansea City will determine whether the Baggies will compete in the promotion shootout following the conclusion of the regular season.

A busy summer ahead for West Brom?

But with the summer transfer window looming, the club will already have one eye on how to improve the first team squad.

Here we look at four free agents that Albion should try to sign during the off-season…

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene has been a standout performer for Rotherham United this year, playing a crucial role in the club remaining outside of the relegation zone going into next week’s finale.

The Irishman is set to be a free agent this summer after an impressive season in the second tier.

Ogbene has contributed eight goals and four assists for the Millers, while also receiving international recognition by cementing his place in the Ireland team.

The 25-year-old is a versatile forward who can play through the middle or out wide on the right flank, and could be a very useful asset for Corberan’s squad.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Van Hecke was impressive during his time on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the 2021-22 campaign, but has had his development hindered by returning to Brighton this year.

The defender has struggled for game time and a move away from the Seagulls is likely to prove very beneficial for him.

West Brom could be an ideal next step given a need for a slight refresh in defence for the Baggies this summer.

Van Hecke would also be a good fit for Corberan’s style of play, and the Spaniard could be a great coach to help get his career back on track.

Teemu Pukki

Pukki has been a key figure for Norwich City over the years, but has confirmed his departure from Carrow Road will come at the end of this season.

His experience from both the Premier League and from competing for promotion in the Championship could be an invaluable asset to have in the squad.

And given the fitness issues to Daryl Dike, the Finn could prove a necessary stop-gap as the American continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Ryan Manning

Manning has been impressive for Swansea this season, contributing five goals and nine assists from the left flank.

Left back is an area that West Brom needs to strengthen and Manning could be an ideal fit.

The Irishman is set to be available as a free agent and will provide strong competition to Conor Townsend.