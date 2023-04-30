Whichever way you look at it, the 2022/23 campaign has been a totally disastrous and underwhelming one for Watford.

Tipped to compete for automatic promotion before a ball was kicked, the club have not even managed to make the play-offs, or indeed even be in with a chance of making them with one game remaining.

With news breaking over the weekend that star player Joao Pedro is - inevitably - going to be sold, an important summer ahead just became all the more difficult.

Free agents Watford could target

Having said that, one place the club can look to make signings is the free agent market, with plenty of Championship talents seeing their deals expire in the coming months.

Here are four free agents, or soon to be, as per Transfermarkt, we think the Hornets should consider signing this summer.

Ryan Manning

Left-back has been a need for Watford all-season.

Hassane Kamara looks a shadow of the glimpses of talent he showed last season, and youngster James Morris was forced to a big step-up to the first team at times.

With Kamara set to head to Udinese this summer - the Hornets sold him to the Italian side last August and loaned him back immediately - Manning could be an upgrade on a free.

The Irishman has five goals and nine assists for Swansea this season and that sort of attacking output would be very much welcomed.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Another soon-to-be free agent Watford could consider a swoop for is Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Irish international has been excellent in a struggling Rotherham side this season, netting nine goals and registering four assists in the Championship.

With Ismaila Sarr set to be sold, Watford will need to replace him, and Ogbene plays on the wing.

He would be a shrewd addition on a free, certainly, although others will almost certainly in for him.

Lucas Joao

Another free agent that should be considered at Vicarage Road is Lucas Joao.

Watford's striking situation ahead of next season is looking bleak, with contracts expiring, loans running out, and player sales taking place.

Joao isn't perfect, but on a free, as a back-up, squad option, there are surely few better.

At the end of the day, the Portuguese-born striker has a track record of goals in the division and that is something Watford are severely lacking heading into next season.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Last but not least, Jan Paul van Hecke is another player soon to be available on a free Watford should be all over.

The Brighton defender has seemingly grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities at Brighton, having done well out on loan in the Championship previously.

Brighton probably want to keep him, but first-team football could be the Dutchman's priority this summer, so it all depends on the options the club have on him this summer.

Regular football is certainly something Watford could offer him in a bid to lure him to Vicarage Road.