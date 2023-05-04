It is set to be a tense end to the season for Sheffield Wednesday as they look to win promotion through the League One play-offs.

The Owls' top two hopes were ended as the weekend as Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured promotion, with a run of one win in eight games in March and April proving costly.

Saturday's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town moved Wednesday onto 93 points, a total which would have been enough to win the third tier title last season, but they have fallen short of the automatic promotion places due to the incredible standards set by the Pilgrims and the Tractor Boys, combined with their own loss of form at a crucial point in the campaign.

Darren Moore's side finish the season with a game against Derby County at Hillsborough on Sunday in a game which could be decisive for the Rams' top six hopes.

Callum Paterson, Josh Windass, Dennis Adeniran, Jack Hunt, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Lee Gregory and Jaden Brown are all out of contract in the summer ahead of what could be a significant rebuild.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the free agents that should be on the Owls' list of summer targets.

Which free agents could Sheffield Wednesday sign this summer?

Jordan Thorniley

Defender Thorniley's contract at Blackpool is set to expire in the summer.

The 26-year-old has been one of few positives in a disappointing season for the Seasiders as they were relegated from the Championship, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Centre-half is likely to be a position high on Moore's list of priorities this summer having suffered a number of injuries in that position this campaign, while Aden Flint will return to Stoke City at the end of his loan deal.

Thorniley spent four years with the Owls before making the move to Bloomfield Road in January 2020, and he was highly regarded among the fanbase, with many feeling he was unlucky not to receive more first-team opportunities.

Given Thorniley's impressive performances in the second tier this season, he would be more than capable of doing a job whichever division the Owls find themselves in.

Archie Collins

Midfielder Collins is out of contract at Exeter City at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old came through the Grecians academy, helping them win promotion from League Two last season and playing a crucial role in their League One survival this campaign, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 46 appearances.

With influential midfielder George Byers missing almost two months with a muscle injury, Moore has seemed unconvinced by many of his other options with Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru and Tyreeq Bakinson all being handed opportunities, while defender Reece James has even been deployed there.

Collins will offer the Owls excellent defensive protection, but he will also bring creativity and quality on the ball, representing a different type of option who could compliment Byers, Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan.

The Grecians have offered Collins a new contract, but he admitted in December he was unsure whether to extend his stay at St James' Park.

Collins will likely have no shortage of suitors, but he is a player with a lot of potential and Wednesday should join the race for his signature.

Nick Powell

Midfielder Powell's contract at Stoke City is set to expire in the summer.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating season with the Potters, scoring just four goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, but he is far from the only member of Alex Neil's squad to under perform.

Powell is a player with plenty of ability who would be a good addition whichever league Wednesday are in, having performed well in the Championship over the years and scoring 15 goals to help Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2018.

The Owls have lacked creativity in midfield this season and Powell could be a useful player who would fit in seamlessly to Moore's system where he could play in the number 10 role behind the strikers.

There would be question marks about Powell's injury record, but if Wednesday can keep him fit, there is no doubt of his ability.

Ryan Hardie

Striker Hardie is out of contract at Plymouth Argyle at the end of the season.

Moore has signed players who have previously won promotion from League One having signed Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith from Rotherham United last summer, and it would be no surprise to see him target a similar profile of player once again if the Owls are in the third tier next campaign.

Hardie is the Pilgrims top scorer this season with 13 goals, and he has also registered four assists, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension to his deal at Home Park.

Wednesday are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer with Windass and Gregory potentially departing and Hardie would offer a different type of option to those already at the club, as well as bringing a winning mentality having achieved promotion with Argyle.

It would be no surprise to see the Pilgrims offer Hardie a new deal as they prepare for life in the Championship, but if he is allowed to depart, he should be considered by the Owls, and he could be the perfect partner for Smith.