Sheffield United will be looking to end what has been a fantastic season for the club on a high by producing some positive performances in their remaining league fixtures.

The Blades managed to secure promotion to the Premier League with three games to spare earlier this week thanks to their victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Before preparations begin for their return to the top-flight, United are set to face Preston North End, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Could Sheffield United target the free agent market?

While the Blades are no longer under a transfer embargo, they may not be able to splash the clash in the upcoming window due to uncertainty surrounding the club's future ownership.

Current owner Prince Abdullah is still looking to sell the club despite the fact that a takeover deal involving Dozy Mmobuosi is now looking unlikely.

If Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is working on a restricted budget this summer, he may find it beneficial to look towards the free-agent market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four players who should be on the Blades' radar.

Jefferson Lerma

With loan pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee set to return to Manchester City later this year, the Blades will need to strengthen their squad in the heart of midfield.

Keeping this in mind, Jefferson Lerma ought to be a player who United should consider making a move for.

Lerma's contract with AFC Bournemouth is set to expire in June, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

The midfielder would unquestionably be a welcome addition to the Blades' squad as he knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Premier League.

During his career to date, Lerma has been deployed on 95 occasions at this level.

In the current term, the 28-year-old has managed to register a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.65 for Bournemouth in the top-flight.

Teemu Pukki

Norwich City confirmed earlier this month that Teemu Pukki will be leaving the club when his contract expires.

With Pukki's next destination yet to be confirmed, the Blades ought to be keeping close tabs on him.

With Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie also set to be out-of-contract this summer, United may have to add to their options in the striker position.

If this turns out to be the case, Pukki would be an ideal signing as he has shown in the past that he is capable of making a difference in the Premier League.

In the 73 appearances that he has made in this division, Pukki has managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions while he has also provided six assists.

Lukasz Fabianski

When you consider that there is no guarantee that Wes Foderingham will stay at Bramall Lane beyond the summer, a plan will need to be put in place by the Blades to cover the possibility of the goalkeeper leaving at the end of June.

Even if Foderingham stays, the Blades really ought to consider making a move for Lukasz Fabianski who will be available on a free transfer if he does not sign a new deal with West Ham United.

Fabianski would offer some much-needed competition for Foderingham as he possesses a wealth of Premier League experience.

During his career to date, the shot-stopper has featured on 346 occasions in the top-flight.

Due to the fact that Fabianski is 38-years-old, the Blades should only be looking to offer him a short-term deal.

Could Sheffield United actually sign Joel Veltman?

Joel Veltman's contract at Brighton & Hove Albion is set to reach a crescendo later this year.

While Albion are currently in the process of trying to convince the defender to sign a new deal, there is a possibility that he will become a free-agent.

If Veltman does end up leaving Brighton, the Blades should try to sign him this summer as he has managed to produce some assured displays in the Premier League this season.

The Dutchman has made 2.1 tackles, 1.7 clearances and has recorded a pass success rate of 85.3% at this level during the current term and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in a Seagulls shirt.

Capable of playing as a centre-back and as a right-back, Veltman's versatility could prove to be useful for the Blades as they look to consolidate a place in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign.