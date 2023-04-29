It is set to be a busy summer at Queens Park Rangers as the club look to rebuild after a disappointing season.

The R's sat top of the Championship table in late October, but have dropped down the standings alarmingly in recent months.

Gareth Ainsworth became the club's third manager of the season when he replaced Neil Critchley in February and after a difficult start at Loftus Road, the shock 2-1 win against already-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor looks like to end up securing their survival.

There is uncertainty over Ainsworth's long-term future, with a report from Football Insider claiming the club were targeting a move for Ajax coach Michael Reiziger in the summer.

Ahead of what could be an eventful few months at the club, we looked at some of the free agents the R's should consider.

Which free agents should QPR sign this summer?

Daniel Ayala

Defender Ayala's contract at Blackburn Rovers is set to expire at the end of the season, with no indication as to whether he will renew his deal at Ewood Park.

The 32-year-old is a vastly experienced centre-half at Championship level having won promotion with Middlesbrough in 2016 and he has played a crucial part in Rovers' play-off push this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Defensive reinforcements are likely to be one of Ainsworth's main priorities this summer as the R's have conceded 69 goals this season, the second-most in the division.

Ayala would bring some much-needed solidity to the R's backline, while has proven he can also contribute with a few goals at the other end, which could be useful from set pieces if Ainsworth employs a direct approach.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Winger Ogbene is out of contract at Rotherham United in the summer and seems unlikely to extend his stay at the New York Stadium.

The 25-year-old has impressed this season, with nine goals and four assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Ogbene reportedly attracted interest from Middlesbrough, Swansea City, and Millwall in January, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been linked ahead of the summer.

It would be something of a coup if the R's could land Ogbene's signature, but he would bring creativity and attacking threat to Loftus Road and is one who would definitely be worth pursuing.

Danny Ward

Striker Ward's contract at Huddersfield Town is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has scored four goals and registered four assists in 34 appearances this campaign, but enjoyed a much more productive season last year as he netted 14 goals to help the Terriers to the play-off final.

Ward may not be the most prolific striker, but he is incredibly hard-working and has an excellent all-around game, which could make him the perfect partner for Lyndon Dykes.

The R's have been too reliant on Dykes in recent years and with loanees Tyler Roberts and Jamal Lowe unlikely to return, Ward could be a shrewd addition.

Ashley Barnes

Striker Barnes has confirmed he will be leaving Burnley at the end of the season after almost 10 years at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances this season to help the Clarets to the Championship title, his third promotion since his arrival from Brighton in January 2014.

Barnes has shown his adaptability to fit seamlessly into Vincent Kompany's style of play this campaign, but it is perhaps his time working under Sean Dyche which would make him ideal for the R's under Ainsworth.

He would also bring leadership qualities to Loftus Road which would be important for a squad that will be devoid of confidence after their decline this season and his promotion experience could be useful in helping to instill a winning mentality at the club.

A potential replacement for Chris Martin should the experienced forward depart.