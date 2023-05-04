Ambitions will be high once again at Fratton Park next season, with this summer set to be an important one for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth team.

The fairly recently-appointed Pompey boss has suggested that the upcoming summer transfer window will be a big one as he looks to set the Hampshire club up to compete for a promotion to the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign.

Certainly possessing several individuals who could be integral to a promotion push next time out, the Portsmouth hierarchy and scouting departments will be eager to bring in players who could advance the club.

Are there soon-to-be free agent goalkeepers for Portsmouth to consider?

Bolstering the goalkeeping department seems somewhat of a priority with next season in mind.

Currently, Matt Macey is on loan from Luton Town, with his future with the Bedfordshire club being a rather uncertain situation as the Hatters gear up for a Championship play-off campaign.

QPR shot-stopper Jordan Archer could be a player that is considered when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

The 30-year-old has been operating in a deputy role at Loftus Road this season and could be tempted by a fresh opportunity under a progressive manager where first-team football is in closer proximity.

Possessing quick reflexes and composure on the ball, he could certainly fit in at Portsmouth.

Ben Amos is another goalkeeper who could be looked at this summer, with the experienced Wigan Athletic man keeping seven clean sheets in 29 Championship appearances during a campaign where the Latics suffered relegation.

With off-the-field uncertainty continuing to cloud over the DW Stadium, a fresh opportunity might be desired by the 33-year-old.

His recent experience of guiding the Latics to the Championship makes him someone who should be of interest at Fratton Park.

Who else could be of interest at Portsmouth?

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore will see his contract expire at the end of the season and could provide a short-term leadership boost with Portsmouth expecting to push for promotion.

Perhaps not as mobile and athletic as he once was, he still possesses the intelligence, vision and ball-playing capabilities to dominate midfield battles.

His profile is also completely different to the midfield options that Mousinho currently has at his disposal and striking the perfect midfield balance could be pivotal.

League One is a very demanding and competitive league and as Portsmouth have found out this season, injuries can be relentless.

Adding a versatile player like Regan Poole could be a wise move, with the defender able to deliver a consistent level of performance from right-back and as a central defender.

A player that has been linked with the Championship, this may be a difficult one to win but he is a player that could make a meaningful impact at Fratton Park if the second-tier interest is not too strong.