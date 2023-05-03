Plymouth are planning for life back in the Championship after Steven Schumacher’s side secured promotion with a win over Burton Albion last time out.

It has been a memorable campaign for Argyle, who have defied the odds to see off a strong challenge from Sheffield Wednesday to stay in the top two.

Of course, Schumacher will be determined his side end the season in style at Port Vale, as they seek to win the league and pass the 100-point mark. However, the main objective has been achieved this season.

Work will have already begun for the recruitment team, and they will know that experience and quality is required if the Green Army are to flourish in the Championship.

So, you can be sure that they’re already identifying potential targets, and here we look at FOUR players that will be out of contract this summer which Plymouth should consider…

Craig Cathcart

Generally, Plymouth’s recruitment has been superb, and it’s focused on young, hungry players, so they shouldn’t go away from that too much. However, the step-up to the Championship is a big one, and it can be important to add know-how to the group.

With that in mind, Craig Cathcart should be under consideration. The central defender is set to leave Watford and his experience would be welcome at Home Park.

The Northern Ireland international had a successful loan spell with the Pilgrims earlier in his career, so there is a connection there, and the opportunity to get regular game time could appeal.

Ben Osborn

Following on from that, Osborn is another who has been there and done it in the Championship, including playing a part in Sheffield United’s promotion this season.

But, even though injuries haven’t helped, Osborn has struggled for minutes, and he may now want to go somewhere where he is a more influential figure, which could be Plymouth.

Capable of playing as a wing-back or in central midfield, Osborn would add a lot with his drive and intensity, although wages may be an issue for the newly-promoted side.

Josh Ginnelly

Currently with Hearts, Ginnelly has enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign in Scotland, hitting ten goals in 25 league games so far. As well as that, he is a constant threat with his pace and willingness to run in behind.

Those are qualities that could enable him to star for Plymouth, and he would add to Schumacher’s exciting attacking unit, whilst he is another who can play a few different roles, even if he excels from the right.

Some may point to Ginnelly’s failure to make a positive impact at Preston in the past, but the 25-year-old has improved and matured as a player considerably in Edinburgh, and could be a smart addition for Plymouth.

Ashley Barnes

With Sam Cosgrove returning to Birmingham, and doubts about whether Plymouth could get him back, Schumacher could be in the market for a target man.

So, Barnes would be a brilliant addition to give the side that different option in attack. He has proven his worth by featuring regularly for Burnley as they won promotion, and he is another player that adds experience to the dressing room.

Of course, there is an emotional element to this as well, as Barnes started his professional career with Plymouth and the 33-year-old may be keen on returning in what could be his final few years in the game.