Millwall will be looking to get back to winning ways tonight as they travel to face relegation-threatened Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Lions head into this game outside the play-offs after suffering a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic last weekend.

That result means it is now only one win in their last five outings, and therefore, it looks likely that maximum points are required against the Tangerines and Blackburn Rovers, on the final day, if they are to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

It is obviously unclear which league Millwall will be in next season, so it is hard to judge what the London club’s transfer business will be like this summer.

However, here at FLW we have looked at four free agents that Millwall could consider signing this summer…

Which free agents could Millwall sign this summer?

Ben Wiles

Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles is coming to the end of his contract at the club, but the Millers do have a 12-month option to extend that deal.

The 24-year-old has again been an integral part of Rotherham’s bid to stay in the Championship this season. Wiles has featured 25 times in the league and has contributed three goals, but the midfielder’s season has been a turbulent one.

As it started with summer interest from Burnley, who had several bids rejected by the Millers. Wiles stayed beyond the deadline but then saw his season in jeopardy as he suffered an injury that ruled him out for the majority of the campaign, with the 24-year-old only returning against Burnley last week.

There has been no update from the player or the club about whether Wiles' 12-month option in his contract has been triggered yet but the Lions could pounce if they opt not to do so.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Another Rotherham player that is coming to the end of his contract at the club is Chiedozie Ogbene.

The winger is expected to attract several Championship interests this summer, and it is unclear if Ogbene is willing to commit his future to the Yorkshire club. Therefore, Millwall should definitely be interested in the attacker.

The 25-year-old has shown throughout his time at New York Stadium that he can be a player who not only provides chances but can take them as well. The attacker has eight goals and four assists in 38 league appearances.

Ogbene could be a very decent option for Millwall, as he would be a low-cost signing and would bring another attacking dimension to the club.

Ryan Hardie

The 26-year-old has been a key player in Plymouth’s rise to the top of League One, with the striker notching 17 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions this term.

Hardie joined Plymouth on a permanent basis in the January 2021 transfer window, and since joining the club, he has been someone who has been among the goals for the Pilgrims.

Last season, the striker grabbed 16 goals in 37 league games; put that with this year's tally so far, and the 26-year-old has had two decent seasons of goal contributions.

The Scot is coming to the end of his contract at Plymouth and while it was confirmed by Steven Schumacher that the club are holding talks over a new deal, no agreement has been reached yet, and you would think Championship interest could potentially sway his decision.

Jason Knight

Knight is a player that is coming to the end of his current contract at Pride Park, however, manager Paul Warne did reveal that the club have an option to extend by 12 months.

The midfielder was subject to transfer interest last summer from Championship side Birmingham City. The 22-year-old has been a consistent presence in the Rams midfield, but under Warne, he has found himself in and out of the starting XI.

Even though the club has the option to extend, no decision has been made yet, and the longer that goes on, you could expect the player to leave and attract Championship interest.