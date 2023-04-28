Middlesbrough have confirmed their place in the play-offs with a couple of games to spare.

Michael Carrick has overseen a transformative second half of the season at the Riverside.

The club has climbed from 21st in the table to fourth since his appointment at the end of 2022.

This has helped them to secure an unlikely play-off place, despite suffering defeat to promotion rivals Luton Town on Monday evening.

Can Middlesbrough secure Premier League promotion?

Gaining promotion is now a tangible goal for Boro, who are the division’s top scorers so far this season with a tally of 83.

But with the summer transfer window also on the horizon, the club will be keeping an eye on how they can improve the squad during the postseason.

Here are four free agents that Middlesbrough should look to sign this summer…

Jan Paul van Hecke

The defender hasn’t quite had the season he would’ve been hoping for since returning to Brighton from his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last year.

Van Hecke has made just four league appearances, including only one start, for the side currently eighth in the Premier League.

That makes his departure seem inevitable, and Boro should be looking to take advantage.

The Dutchman showed his quality at Ewood Park and could be a really solid option to improve Carrick’s defence for next season, especially as he would be a natural fit for this team’s proactive style of attacking play given his prowess with the ball at his feet.

Matt Doherty

Doherty’s potential arrival may prove contingent on gaining promotion to the Premier League, but he could be a really solid option to have in the squad.

The defender is an Ireland international and has competed in the Champions League during his time at Tottenham.

It hasn’t worked out for him at Atletico Madrid, but there is still plenty the 31-year-old can offer to a team like Boro, even if he is no longer playing at his peak.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene has been a standout figure for Rotherham United this season, scoring eight and assisting four in the league for the Millers.

The 25-year-old is a versatile forward who can play through the middle or out on the right flank, which could make him a perfect fit for this side.

Ogbene has taken the step-up to the Championship impressively, and has performed well on the big stage at international level, so should be trusted to continue his development with a move to the Riverside.

Teemu Pukki

Pukki would be an exciting addition to the squad, to beef out the team’s attacking options.

The Finn has experience in the Premier League and in fighting for promotion, so could be a good fit regardless of which division the club competes in next season.

The forward hasn’t been at his absolute best this campaign, but has still contributed 10 goals and seven assists in a struggling Norwich City side.

He would provide strong competition for places in Carrick’s attack.