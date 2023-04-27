Luton Town could be set for a very exciting conclusion to their 2022/23 campaign.

With a play-off place secured, and third-place in the Championship almost wrapped up, the Hatters have given themselves a great chance at achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Promotion via the play-offs is no easy feat, though, so the Hatters will have to be at their very best.

Regardless of whether or not they go up, though, it will have been another strong campaign, and one that shows the club's recent success in terms of reaching the play-offs can be achieved consistently.

Regardless of divisional status, the summer will be an important time for the club, too, either looking to strengthen and go again in the Championship, or indeed survive in the top-flight.

With that in mind, below, we've identified four free agents we think the club should consider looking at this summer.

Wes Foderingham

With current number one goalkeeper Ethan Horvath only on loan from Nottingham Forest, and therefore set to return this summer, the goalkeeping position will need looking into at Kenilworth Road.

On a free, one man the club could potentially consider is Sheffield United stopper Wes Foderingham.

Although having just won promotion with the Blades, the 32-year-old is out of contract this summer.

The Blades have been linked with a number of other keepers, too, suggesting his deal at Bramall Lane may well not be renewed.

Tomas Vaclik

Sticking with the goalkeeper theme, another shot-stopper the club could potentially target is Tomas Vaclik.

The 34-year-old joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer during the January window, but only agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Having played 13 Championship matches, he has conceded 16 times and kept three clean sheets, which is not bad going for a side that have been in the bottom three for most of his time there.

A 53-cap international, Vaclik would bring plenty of experience to Kenilworth Road.

Ryan Manning

Arguably one of the better Championship players up for grabs on a free this summer, Ryan Manning could be an option Luton consider signing.

Although they have Alfie Doughty and Amari'i Bell already, with Bell able to play on the left of a back three, Manning's arrival could add some excellent quality down the left.

Nine assists and five goals for Swansea this campaign speak to the level of attacking output he can offer, and with Luton playing wing-backs, he could certainly match those numbers at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old is confirmed as leaving Swansea, but there is likely to be decent competition for his signature on a free.

Fankaty Dabo

With Cody Drameh set to return to Leeds this summer when his loan spell ends, right-back is another position Luton will need to address.

We are not suggesting he should be the only option brought in, but Coventry City's Fankaty Dabo could perhaps be a shrewd addition on a free.

The 27-year-old has played as a wing-back for the Sky Blues in recent seasons, too, so there would be no adjustment in that sense.

It's perhaps not the most glamorous of signings, but one that would be very useful if the club can't get Drameh back somehow.