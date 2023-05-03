Ipswich Town confirmed their return to the Championship after a four-year absence this past weekend with a commanding 6-0 success over Exeter City, thus securing a spot in the top two of League One with a game to spare.

The Suffolk outfit have smashed in 99 goals in 45 matches this season and will go onto the final day of the campaign looking to snatch the title away from Plymouth Argyle, although Kieran McKenna and co will be happy enough with second when it's all said and done.

As we have seen since their takeover by American investors in 2021, Ipswich haven't been afraid to splash the cash when it comes to transfer fees and wages in League One, and they will perhaps step it up a gear following their promotion to the Championship, even though they already have a decent squad of players going into the 2023-24 campaign.

With a decent-looking pool of free agents set to come onto the market this summer, let's look at FOUR players that the Tractor Boys could target in the coming months to bring in on for no transfer fee at all.

Josh Key

Having returned to the club in January that he spent time at as an academy player, Harry Clarke has cemented himself as first-choice right-back at Portman Road since his arrival, but there could be scope to add some depth in that position.

And in Key, there is a player who could rotate with Clarke or start in his place if the head coach wants to utilise the latter as a centre-back who can be brought in for a small compensation fee.

The 23-year-old has been wanted by a whole host of Championship clubs in recent times, including Sunderland, Swansea City and Luton Town, and having played in a whole host of positions this season he has netted four goals for the Grecians this season.

It's highly likely he departs this summer however, and Ipswich could be a good fit for his future.

Josh Onomah

Following injury to Lee Evans, Massimo Luongo was another returnee to the Tractor Boys who has excelled, but alongside Sam Morsy the duo have a combined age of 61, and that could be lowered if the Aussie is replaced this summer.

A ball-carrying midfielder who has experience in the top flight and in the Championship, Onomah has won promotion with Fulham twice and after suffering from injuries in recent times, he joined Preston North End on a short-term contract this past January until the end of the season.

It has taken a while for Onomah to get match-fit, but he has put in some impressive performances for the Lilywhites, who will no doubt want to keep him on.

However, Onomah could perhaps be looking for a club closer to his London roots and Ipswich could provide him with a perfect platform - at the age of 26 as well he's still got his best years ahead of him if he can stay fit.

Josh Koroma

Ipswich could perhaps do with one more wide player this summer who has scored goals at Championship level, and one player who fits the bill is Koroma

He has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence at Huddersfield Town under Neil Warnock - his initial promise came in the 2020-21 season for the Terriers but he found himself out on loan with Portsmouth in League One in the first half of the current campaign, and in that stint he didn't really fire at all.

Koroma has made an impact since however in recent weeks thanks to the guidance of Warnock, but he is a player who is out of contract come this summer.

Like Onomah, Koroma is from London and may be keen on a move back down south should the opportunity arise.

Bradley Dack

This may seem like an ambitious one, but based on the fact that Dack hasn't been a regular for Rovers this season when fit and the fact he's another player on this list from the London area, he could be a really good fit at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin has been playing in the number 10 role for Ipswich this season and he's been incredible in that position, but his versatility means he can play off the left, right or even as a centre-forward.

Dack is perhaps not that versatile and is limited to being an attacking midfielder, but his quality is undoubted - even if he has been hit with cruel injuries over the years.

Blackburn have the option to extend his current contract by a year but he is on big money at Ewood Park and there's no guarantee of that being triggered, so he could have to take lesser money either at Rovers or elsewhere.

With his experience at Championship level, Dack could have a resurgence at Ipswich should they take a chance on him.