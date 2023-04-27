It is set to be a tense end to the season for Huddersfield Town as they look to secure their Championship status.

The Terriers have moved out of the relegation zone after an incredible revival under Neil Warnock, with the 74-year-old winning four and drawing four of his 12 games in charge since replacing Mark Fotheringham in February.

Town currently sit 21st in the table, one point clear of 22nd-placed Reading, three points clear of 23rd-placed Blackpool and four points clear of bottom side Wigan Athletic.

They face a crucial trip to fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Sunday, while they also welcome the Royals to the John Smith's Stadium on the final day in what could be a decisive clash.

With Warnock's contract expiring in the summer, the club have a big decision to make on the managerial situation. The Terriers are reportedly interested in Barnsley's Michael Duff and Bolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt, with Warnock ruling out staying beyond the end of the season.

Whoever is in charge is likely to have a busy summer regardless of what division the club are in and with that in mind, we looked at some of the free agents Town should consider.

Which free agents should Huddersfield Town sign this summer?

Josh Key

Right-back is area the Terriers have struggled in this season, with Ollie Turton missing much of the campaign through injury and Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden returning to his parent club early in January.

Matt Lowton joined the club on loan from Burnley in January but his loan is set to expire and at 33, Town may look for a younger option to provide competition for Turton when he is fit again.

Exeter City's Josh Key is one name who could be considered, with the 23-year-old excelling for the Grecians in League One this season.

Key has scored four goals and provided one assist in 46 appearances this season and would bring both defensive and offensive quality to the John Smith's Stadium, as well as offering versatility having played right-back, centre-half, right midfield and even as a striker for the Grecians this campaign.

His contract at St James' Park expires at the end of the season and he has reportedly attracted interest from Luton Town, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

Danel Sinani

Town fans will be no stranger to Sinani after the forward spent a successful spell in West Yorkshire on loan from Norwich City last season, scoring seven goals in 47 appearances in all competitions and helping the club to the Championship play-off final.

Sinani is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic and he has played an important part in the Latics' improvement under Shaun Maloney to give them a slim chance of survival.

The 25-year-old's contract at Carrow Road expires in the summer and it seems unlikely to be renewed, with David Wagner allowing Sinani to leave shortly after his arrival.

After Sinani's productive stint with the Terriers last campaign, a reunion could prove an appealing proposition for both parties.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and despite the club wanting to keep him, there has been no agreement on an extension yet.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season with five goals and four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at Hillsborough.

Dele-Bashiru was the subject of a bid from Blackpool last summer, while Italian giants AC Milan and Premier League clubs were reportedly among those monitoring him in January.

He would bring energy and physicality to the heart of the Terriers midfield, as well as a creative threat, so he could be an excellent signing if can deliver on his potential on a more consistent basis.

Lucas Joao

Town are among the division's lowest scorers this season with just 42 goals to their name, meaning attacking reinforcements are likely to be a priority for the new manager.

Danny Ward, Florian Kamberi and Josh Koroma are all out of contract in the summer which will leave the Terriers incredibly light in the attacking areas if the trio depart.

Reading striker Lucas Joao is one name they could consider with his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium set to expire in the summer.

Joao has scored seven goals and provided two assists for the Royals this season and has proven himself to be a more than capable goalscorer in the second tier in recent years.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to remain in Berkshire if the club are relegated and should the Terriers remain in the Championship, Joao should certainly be on their list of targets.