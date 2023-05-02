Heading into the final day of the League One campaign, Derby County have their fate in their own hands.

A win over Sheffield Wednesday and they will be in the play-offs, competing for a return to the Championship.

However, any slip-ups, and Peterborough United behind could well take advantage and leapfrog the Rams, pushing them outside of the top six.

Whatever happens from here, it looks like being a busy summer at Pride Park, with there bound to be plenty of transfer activity whether the club are in League One or the Championship.

With that said, below, we've discussed four free agents the Rams could consider trying to make a move for this summer.

Michael Hector

One area that looks as though will need additions at Pride Park this summer is central defence, with three centre-backs currently seeing their deals expire in June, as per Transfermarkt.

As such, Charlton defender Michael Hector could be an option worth considering for the Rams.

The 30-year-old has been at Charlton since January and has performed well at third tier level as expected.

His contract at The Valley expires at the end of June, though, and the Rams should seriously consider taking advantage of this - especially if they remain in League One.

Aden Flint

Sticking with the central defensive issue, another free agent the club could consider targeting is Aden Flint.

The Rams had an interest in Flint before he joined Stoke last summer. However, in January, the experienced centre-half wound up on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby showed interest prior to that Wednesday move, too, so it's clear someone at the club likes what Flint can offer.

He would bring experience of both the Championship and League One were he to be signed.

Fankaty Dabo

Another player perhaps worth considering for the Rams this summer is Fankaty Dabo.

The Coventry City wing-back is out of contract this summer and it could be that his time with the club has come to its natural end.

The current Derby squad lacks natural right-backs/wing-backs in abundance and Dabo would certainly meet that requirement.

Given how excellent he was in League One for Coventry previously, he's a player worth considering for Derby this summer.

Shayne Lavery

Last but not least, forward Shayne Lavery could be another free agent worth considering for Derby this summer.

He did well in the Championship last season with eight goals and that could translate well down to League One.

Blackpool do have an option to extend his contract, as announced when they signed him, but with their relegation from the Championship this season, it remains to be seen whether it will be activated.

If Derby could convince him to sign, the 24-year-old could be well worth a punt in terms of adding some extra attacking fire-power.