Coventry City will be looking to cement their place in the Championship play-offs this weekend as they host Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues have been on an excellent run of form of lately and another three points on Saturday will make it six games unbeaten in the league.

Mark Robins’ men claimed a 2-1 win against Reading last weekend, three points that saw them climb up to fifth in the table and put them in charge of their own destiny.

Six points out of their next two games and Coventry will know they’ll be in the Championship play-offs come May.

However, as their future of what league they may be in next season is unclear it is hard to judge what their transfer plans may be this summer.

Here at FLW, we have looked at four free agents that Coventry could possibly sign this summer…

Which free agents could Coventry sign this summer?

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah is currently playing for Coventry’s play-off rivals, Preston North End.

The 26-year-old joined the Lilywhites in the January transfer window after Premier League side Fulham terminated his contract.

The midfielder signed a deal until the end of the season, meaning he is available on a free transfer this summer.

Onomah has played 11 times since joining Preston, becoming one of the main players under Ryan Lowe, and with Gustavo Hamer’s future up in the air this summer, he could be an option the club turns to.

Jay Dasilva

The defender has already established himself in the Championship as one of the best-performing fullbacks.

The 25-year-old has shown throughout his time at Bristol City that he is a defender who likes getting forward and being an attacking threat.

So when you consider how the fullbacks play at Coventry, Dasilva would be a perfect fit for that system. The Sky Blues currently have Manchester City loanee Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and with him expected to return to his parent club, Coventry may be on the search for a new left back.

Dasilva is still young and would provide stiff competition to Jake Bidwell, who is already at the club.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene is coming to the end of his contract at Rotherham United, and with it unknown if he is going to sign a new deal, he could well be an attractive option for many Championship sides.

The 25-year-old has shown throughout his time at New York Stadium that he can be a player who not only provides chances but can take them as well. The attacker has seven goals and four assists in 37 league appearances.

Coventry may find it hard to keep hold of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, and Ogbene could well be a decent option to have as a possible replacement for the Swedish star.

Lucas Joao

As just mentioned, Gyokeres may no longer be a Coventry player this summer, and it will be up to Coventry and Robins to find a suitable replacement for the striker.

Many will expect the club to spend some of the money they will get for the Swedish international, but there could also be a possible option in Lucas Joao.

The striker hasn’t been used as regularly as in past seasons, as former boss Paul Ince seems to favour alternative options. But Joao has proven over time that he is a capable striker at Championship level, and with the Royals looking likely for relegation, it would be expected that Joao would leave once his contract expires.