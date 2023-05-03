It is set to be a busy summer for Charlton Athletic as the club look to rebuild for a promotion push in League One next season.

The Addicks have endured a disappointing campaign this season, but they are guaranteed a top-half finish with one game remaining.

Expectations were high when Ben Garner arrived at the club from Swindon Town in the summer, but it did not work out and Garner was sacked in December with the club sliding alarmingly down the table.

Dean Holden was appointed as Garner's replacement and the 43-year-old has done a commendable job at The Valley, winning 11 and drawing four of his 25 games in charge to move the club into the safety of mid-table, although frustrating inconsistency has remained.

There are expected to be plenty of incomings and outgoings at the club in the summer, with players such as Michael Hector, Ryan Inniss, Sean Clare, Albie Morgan and Macauley Bonne all out of contract, while loanees Steven Sessegnon, Gavin Kilkenny, Todd Kane, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Matt Penney set to return to their parent clubs.

With the club facing ongoing uncertainty over the ownership situation, it is unlikely they will spending significant sums of money in the window, so we looked at four free agents the Addicks should consider.

Which free agents should Charlton Athletic sign this summer?

Tendayi Darikwa

Right-back is one position that Holden will need to prioritise this summer, with Sessegnon and Kane returning to Fulham and Coventry City respectively following their loan spells, while Clare is yet to extend his contract.

One player they could target is Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa, who is out of contract at the DW Stadium at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has an excellent track record, having won promotions with Chesterfield, Burnley and Wigan, leading the Latics to the League One title last campaign.

Darikwa has remained a regular for the club in the Championship this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions, but there is uncertainty about his future after Shaun Maloney's side were relegated to League One.

He would bring outstanding third tier expertise to The Valley, as well as experience of playing at higher levels, so he could be a leader both on and off the pitch for the Addicks.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Holden will also need to address the left side of his defence, with Penney set to return to Ipswich Town.

Guinness-Walker's contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expires in the summer and with the Royals facing relegation from the Championship, it is unknown whether they will look to retain him.

The 23-year-old has proven his League One credentials, with his performances for AFC Wimbledon over three years in the third tier earning him the move to Reading last summer.

Guinness-Walker has performed admirably in a challenging campaign for the Royals, making 29 appearances in all competitions and establishing himself as the club's first-choice left-back in recent months.

After starting his career with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, a move back to his native London could appeal to Guinness-Walker and he would be more than capable of doing a job at The Valley.

Archie Collins

Collins' contract at Exeter City expires at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old came through the Grecians academy, helping them win promotion from League Two last season and playing a crucial role in their League One survival this campaign, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 46 appearances.

Collins will offer the Addicks excellent defensive protection, but he will also bring creativity and quality on the ball, as well as the ability to play a number of different positions in midfield.

The Grecians have offered Collins a new contract, but he admitted in December he was unsure whether to extend his stay at St James' Park.

Collins will likely have no shortage of suitors, but he should be top of the Addicks' list of targets if he becomes available and he could represent the perfect replacement for Morgan if he departs.

Sam Smith

With Bonne out of contract and interest from Premier League clubs including Aston Villa in star striker Miles Leaburn, Holden could need to strengthen in the forward areas.

It will be tough for the Addicks to find a prolific goalscorer without spending money, but one player who could fit the bill is Cambridge United striker Smith.

The 25-year-old scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions for the U's last season and he has continued his form this term, netting 13 times despite Mark Bonner's side struggling for much of the campaign.

Smith is out of contract at the Abbey Stadium in the summer and he seems likely to depart, particuarly if Cambridge were relegated to League Two.