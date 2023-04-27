Burnley have been crowned Championship league winners for 2023.

The Clarets sealed top spot with a win over bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night to cap off an excellent campaign for the club.

Vincent Kompany’s side will now be preparing for life back in the top flight.

Can Burnley survive in the Premier League?

The summer transfer window will provide the opportunity for the club to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League.

Here are the free agents that the Lancashire club could look to sign ahead of next season…

Marcus Thuram

The 25-year-old is set to depart Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer as a free agent.

The striker could be a perfect candidate to take responsibility as the leading man in Kompany’s frontline.

Thuram has 13 goals and five assists in the Bundesliga this season and has received plenty of plaudits for his performances.

The allure of working under Kompany could persuade the forward to make the switch to Turf Moor, where he could become a key part of the Belgian’s plans.

Jan Paul van Hecke

The Brighton defender hasn’t been able to establish himself in Roberto de Zerbi’s plans since returning to the club from his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

That he competed for the Clarets’ great rivals could prove a stumbling block, but he would otherwise be a strong choice to have within the squad.

Burnley are in need of defensive reinforcement and van Hecke would be a good stylistic fit given his strength on the ball.

As a free agent, this could be a shrewd move to improve Kompany’s options in defence.

Matt Doherty

Doherty has had a difficult year with both Spurs and Atletico Madrid, but the Irishman could still be of use to the newly promoted side.

Doherty would bring experience and a strong attacking output.

While Connor Roberts has made the right back position his own in 2023, the 31-year-old could provide strong competition while being a very capable back-up option.

If Kompany can even get him back to his best then he could still even be a worthwhile starter in the team.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene has been excellent for Rotherham United this season and looks set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

His performances warrant a move upwards in the English football pyramid and the step-up to Burnley could even be a good fit.

The Irishman would bring versatility as he can play out wide on the right flank or through the middle.

While he may not be an obvious starter, he could be a great option to have in the squad with Burnley needing to beef up their strength in depth for life in the Premier League.