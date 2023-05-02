Joey Barton wants Bristol Rovers to sign 12 new players this summer as they look to build on the progress made in 2022/23.

The target for their first season back in League One was surely survival and the Gas are on course for a lower mid-table finish.

They may even finish above the other three teams promoted alongside them, Forest Green Rovers, Port Vale, and Exeter City, but still Barton believes wholesale changes need to be made to the squad as he keeps looking upward.

There will be loans and likely some transfer fees paid but the South West club will no doubt look to make the most out of the free agent market – with a host of players set to leave their current teams this summer.

Which free agents should Bristol Rovers target this summer?

Here, we've highlighted four that Rovers should be keeping tabs on...

James Wilson

Replacing Josh Coburn, who is set to return to Middlesbrough at the end of his loan spell, is going to be vital for the Gas while they may also have to deal with the exit of Aaron Collins after his brilliant 2022/23 campaign.

If it's forward firepower they're interested in then James Wilson, whose contract at Port Vale is running down, should be a target.

The 27-year-old would be the first to admit this has not been his best season, adding just three goals and one assist, but he's struggled with injuries for long periods.

He was excellent in Vale's promotion-winning season, scoring 15 goals as well as occupying defenders and bringing teammates into play, and Barton will likely fancy he can help him get back to his best.

Macauley Bonne

Another forward that could be drafted in to help replace Coburn, Macauley Bonne only signed a short-term deal when he rejoined Charlton Athletic in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Addicks will look to extend that but leading the line for the Gas could tempt him to make the switch anyway.

Bonne has shown his qualities as an EFL goalscorer before, bagging 11 in 33 Championship games in 2019/20 and 12 for Ipswich Town in League One last term.

Rovers could do a lot worse than adding him to their squad.

Josh Sheehan

Perhaps a bit ambitious but signing Josh Sheehan would be a statement of intent from Rovers.

The midfielder is out of contract at Bolton Wanderers and it remains to be seen whether the North West club will hand him a new deal.

If they go up, the 28-year-old may make it to free agency and the Gas should be ready to pounce.

Barton has made it clear he wants to sign players that can help take the club forward and Sheehan, a technician in the centre of the park, would definitely help them do that.

Liam Moore

Barton has indicated he's keen to add experience and know-how to his squad so former Reading captain Liam Moore could be an option.

With Lewis Gibson set to return to Everton and uncertainty over whether a fresh deal can be done, centre-back could be an area Rovers look to strengthen.

Injury has kept Moore out for the majority of the season and he didn't feature much in 2021/22 either due to a fallout with the then-Royals boss Veljko Paunović but this is a defender with nearly 300 Championship appearances to his name.

Assuming he can pass the medical, you have to think Moore could be a sound addition to the Rovers squad for what he offers both on and off the pitch.