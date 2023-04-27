It looks likely to be an exciting summer for Bristol City as the Championship club look to build on the progress made under Nigel Pearson this term.

There is plenty of positivity surrounding the Robins right now and there is money to spend at Ashton Gate after the sale of Antoine Semenyo in January while Alex Scott's potential departure could give Nigel Pearson a warchest to work with.

The Robins will likely look to make the most of the free agent market as well and, with that in mind, we've highlighted four potential free transfers that they should be eyeing up.

Bristol City summer transfer targets

Joe Bryan

This may be heart over head but with Jay Dasilva's future unclear, City should surely investigate whether they can bring Joe Bryan home.

The athletic left-back, who would offer some quality cover and competition for Cam Pring, is currently on loan with Ligue 1 side Nice but is out of contract at Fulham this summer.

He'd have to take a pay cut but if Bryan could be persuaded, this could be a fantastic signing for the Robins.

Tomas Vaclik

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has proven a vital pick up for Huddersfield Town - filling in for the injured Lee Nicholls.

The 34-year-old only joined the Terriers on a short-term deal and is set to become a free agent this summer, which could mean he's a target the Robins look at.

Pearson needs a back-up for Max O'Leary after Dan Bentley was sold to Wolves in January and with Stefan Bajic likely to benefit from another loan spell while the Czech's experience could make him a great fit.

Josh Onomah

General wisdom is that Alex Scott will be sold this summer, which leaves City with an almighty void to fill in the midfield.

We can expect them to look to sign multiple players to replace the 19-year-old and Josh Onomah, whose short-term contract at Preston North End expires in the summer, is someone they should be tracking.

Onomah joined Preston on a free transfer from Fulham in January and has proven his quality for Ryan Lowe's side in recent weeks - serving a reminder of the talent he showed during the 2019/20 and 2021/22 promotion seasons.

The midfielder may be waiting to see what offers come in before extending his stay at Deepdale and City should one of the sides keen.

Michael Hector

With Tomas Kalas set to leave as a free agent in the summer, adding centre-back reinforcements has to be a priority for City this summer.

Rob Atkinson and Zak Vyner have formed the foundations of a strong partnership but the Robins are seriously lacking in central defensive depth and it would be no surprise to see two new defenders brought in.

Michael Hector has been hugely impressive since joining Charlton Athletic in January and could be a useful addition to Pearson's defensive ranks.

Back to full fitness, the experienced centre-back has been a mainstay in the Addicks XI since February but his contract at The Valley is up in the summer and City could swoop.