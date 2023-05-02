Bolton Wanderers confirmed their spot in this season’s League One play-offs by beating Fleetwood Town 2-0 on Saturday.

The Lancashire outfit came into this game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley, but that didn’t look to have much of an impact as Bolton dominated the game over the weekend.

An own goal from Promise Omochere and Kyle Dempsey’s sixth goal of the campaign ensured Bolton would be extending their season.

It is unclear who they will be facing in the play-offs as they have cemented their position, but depending on whether they finish fifth or sixth, it is between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

Which free agents could Bolton Wanderers sign this summer?

As we wait to see how the play-offs develop and the effect it has on Bolton’s summer, we have looked at four possible free agents that the club could look to sign.

Archie Collins

Archie Collins is a midfielder who currently plies his trade at League One side Exeter City.

The 23-year-old is a product of the club’s academy, and since making his breakthrough for the first time in the 2017/18 season, Collins has gone on to make 219 appearances, scoring 14 goals and registering 17 assists.

The midfielder signed his last contract in the summer of 2021, a two-year deal, and as we approach the final game of the season, Collins is now coming to the end of his deal.

There has been no significant update with regard to the player signing a new contract, and as the club doesn’t have the option to extend, he's currently on course to become a free agent.

Collins has been an important player for the Grecians, and his performances for the League One side will not have gone unnoticed, so if he were a free agent this summer, he could be a good signing for a team like Bolton, who may want to improve their midfield.

Would Danny Ward be a good signing for Bolton?

Danny Ward

Danny Ward is a player that is already attracting interest from Bolton Wanderers, according to a recent report from Alan Nixon.

The Trotters were linked with a potential move for Ward back in the January transfer window, but a move never materialised.

The 32-year-old has entered the final month of his contract at the Yorkshire club, and if new terms are not agreed, he will be able to talk to interested parties this summer.

Ward has been an important player for Huddersfield again this season, featuring regularly in the starting XI and influencing many of their games.

The forward was the club’s leading scorer last season as they made a bid to gain promotion to the Premier League. 2022/23 hasn’t quite gone to plan for both the club and player, but Ward has still shown his threat in front of goal in a struggling side.

Bolton could look at signing someone like Ward this summer, as he is a player that is experienced in the EFL and if they do gain promotion to the Championship, he could be a really useful asset.

Jamal Blackman

Bolton currently have James Trafford on loan from Manchester City, and with it unclear what may happen next season with a possible return, the Trotters are likely going to need a new goalkeeper.

One goalkeeper that could be available this summer on a free transfer is Exeter City’s Jamal Blackman.

The 29-year-old has played a key role in Exeter surviving in League One for another season. The goalkeeper has collected 10 clean sheets in the league so far and is now entering the final month of his Grecians contract.

There is uncertainty about what Exeter may want to do with Blackman, but if the keeper considers his options, he could be a viable replacement for Trafford at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Michael Hector

Due to injury problems this season, Bolton have been light in defence at times, and despite adding Eoin Toal last summer, Ian Evatt could look for more defensive enforcement this summer.

One player they could turn to is current Charlton Athletic defender Michael Hector. The 30-year-old joined the Addicks in the January transfer window, signing a six-month contract.

Since joining the club, he has performed remarkably well, and now that the defender is back to full fitness, he could be a real asset to a Bolton side that will either be in the Championship or competing at the top end of League One.