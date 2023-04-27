Blackburn Rovers are currently unclear on whether they will be in the Premier League or the Championship next season, something that could be disrupting their plans ahead of the summer.

Not only are they unable to draw up a suitable list of targets to pursue yet - but they may not be clear on who they want to stay and who they want to leave because that may depend on the division they are in during 2023/24.

However, Jon Dahl Tomasson and key figures behind the scenes at Ewood Park may have already made their mind up on certain players who are currently on course to leave the club in the summer.

Daniel Ayala is one player whose future is uncertain at this point - but he could potentially be let go by the Lancashire side if they find a better alternative.

Ben Brereton Diaz, meanwhile, looks destined to leave the club on the expiration of his contract with the Chile international believed to have signed a contract with Spanish outfit Villarreal.

Bringing in a replacement for him has to be a key priority during the next window, with more attacking firepower certainly needed.

Looking ahead to the summer, we take a look at four free agents they should sign.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Already spending time at Rovers, it shouldn't take long for him to settle back into life at Ewood if he did return.

His contract at Brighton and Hove Albion expires in the summer, so he's one potential free agent that Blackburn may be able to pursue. As previously mentioned, Ayala's deal comes to an end this summer and van Hecke could be an excellent replacement.

The Seagulls do have an option to extend his contract though, so Rovers should be lining up alternative targets to pursue.

Michael Hector

Considering he has been plying his trade in League One with Charlton Athletic, some wouldn't regard this as the most glamorous signing but the Jamaican has a very decent CV.

Capable of playing in the second tier, he should be more than able to play regularly for Rovers if they stay down and he enjoys a decent pre-season.

You feel he would choose a move to Blackburn over staying at Charlton if an offer did come in from the former - and considering he would be taking the step back up - he may not be too fussed about starting every week which could make Tomasson's life easier.

Chiedozie Ogbene

The Rotherham United man could be a decent replacement for Brereton Diaz, as a player who's able to operate both on the wing and as a central striker.

Registering eight goals and four assists in 40 competitive appearances this term, that isn't a shabby record and at 25, he will only improve with more experience under his belt.

Like Brereton Diaz, he also plays at an international level and could improve by testing himself against some of the best nations in the world.

Rovers are certainly in need of more depth and quality up front and that was reinforced by Tuesday evening's performance against Burnley, with Ogbene potentially able to be an asset in Lancashire.

Lucas Joao

The Angola international was criminally underused by Paul Ince during the latter's time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium because he's a proven goalscorer at this level.

His injury record is a worry, but it would probably be worth handing him a two-year deal because he can be a game-changer on top form.

Already playing for Rovers in the past, he may not find it too difficult to settle down, even though he would need to relocate after spending the past four years in Berkshire.

At this point, he's probably the most likely of the four soon-to-be-free agents to leave his club, with the Royals on the verge of being relegated to the third tier.