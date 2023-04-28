Birmingham City will be hoping to end the 2022/23 campaign on a positive note before switching their attention to the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues managed to retain their Championship status for another year earlier this month and are set to face Coventry City and Sheffield United in their two remaining league fixtures.

Having made some progress under the guidance of head coach John Eustace, Birmingham's goal will be to push on later this year when the new term gets underway.

As well as potentially bolstering their squad by spending money on players, the Blues may also find it beneficial to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Plenty of individuals will be on the lookout for new clubs ahead of the 2023/24 season, and thus Birmingham could draft in some classy operators without blowing the budget.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four players who ought to be on the Blues' radar.

What free-agents should Birmingham be looking to sign?

Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki is set to leave Norwich City upon the expiry of his contract and thus will become a free-agent this summer.

The Finland international has a superb track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the Championship in an attacking sense.

As well as scoring 65 goals at this level, Pukki has also chipped in with 21 assists in 123 appearances.

While this would certainly be an ambitious move, there is no reason why Birmingham should not be targeting players of this quality, especially if the proposed takeover of the club is completed in the coming months.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Chiedozie Ogbene should be another player who the Blues ought to be keeping close tabs on.

Ogbene's deal with Rotherham United is set to expire following the conclusion of the current campaign.

If fresh terms cannot be agreed, the Republic of Ireland international will be free to find a new club.

With loanee Reda Khadra set to return to Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, Birmingham will need to draft in a replacement for him.

Ogbene could fit the bill as he has been directly involved in 11 goals in the Championship in a Rotherham shirt this season.

Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes revealed earlier this month that he is set to become a free-agent when his deal at Burnley expires in June.

When you consider that there is no guarantee that Troy Deeney will put pen to paper on a new deal, the Blues may have to add to their options in the striker position.

Barnes would be a good alternative option to Pukki as he also knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

During his career to date, the 33-year-old has scored 35 goals and has chipped in with 17 assists in the Championship.

Should Kieran Dowell also be a target for Birmingham?

Another Norwich player who ought to be a target for the Blues is Kieran Dowell.

As is the case for the aforementioned trio, Dowell's deal also expires this summer.

If Norwich are unable to convince the attacking midfielder to stay, he will become a free-agent.

Like Barnes and Pukki, Dowell knows what it takes to deliver the goods in the Championship as he has made 123 appearances at this level.

Having provided a respectable total of 38 direct goal contributions in this division, the 25-year-old would be an exciting addition to Birmingham's squad if they are able to persuade him to make the switch to St Andrew's.