Barnsley will be looking to carry some momentum heading into the play-offs by securing a positive result in their showdown with Peterborough United on the final day of the regular campaign.

The Reds produced a remarkable fightback in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons last weekend.

After a brace from Mo Eisa and goals from Jonathan Leko and Warren O'Hara gave the Dons a 4-1 lead, Barnsley managed to rescue a point thanks to efforts from James Norwood and Max Watters.

While Barnsley boss Michael Duff will be focusing on guiding his side to promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium in the coming weeks, he will soon need to switch his attention to the upcoming transfer window.

As well as potentially purchasing players over the course of the summer, the Reds may also find it beneficial to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four individuals that we believe Barnsley should try to sign on free transfers this summer.

Who should Barnsley be looking to make a move for?

Jay Dasilva

When you consider that Clarke Oduor's contract at Barnsley is set to expire this summer and loanee Ziyad Larkeche is set to return to Fulham following the conclusion of the current term, Duff will have to bolster his options in the left-back area this summer.

Keeping this in mind, the Reds ought to consider swooping for Jay Dasilva if he becomes a free-agent.

Dasilva's deal with Bristol City ends in June, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

The defender would be an asset to Barnsley if the club achieve their goal of promotion as he possesses a wealth of Championship experience.

Dasilva knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 133 second-tier appearances during his career to date.

Ashley Barnes

Another player who ought to be on Barnsley's radar if they secure a return to the Championship is Ashley Barnes who revealed last month that he is set to leave Burnley when his contract expires in June.

Barnes has demonstrated during the current campaign that he is still capable of making a difference at this level.

The forward has managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in the second-tier for a Burnley side who have been a class above their opponents in this division this season.

Barnes would add some experience to Barnsley's attack as he has made 494 senior appearances in his career.

Yakou Meite

Barnsley should also try to sign Yakou Meite if the forward leaves Reading on a free transfer later this year.

Meite recently admitted that he may have played his final home game for the Royals following the club's meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Meite would be a useful addition to Barnsley's squad, especially if the club are playing Championship football next year.

During his time with the Royals, Meite has managed to provide a respectable total of 50 direct goal contributions in the second-tier.

Should a move for Josh Ruffels also be under consideration?

Josh Ruffels' deal is also set to reach a crescendo in June.

However, Huddersfield Town do have the option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

If the Terriers opt against triggering this clause in Ruffels' contract, Barnsley ought to consider making a move for the left-back.

In the 31 league games that he has participated in this season, Ruffels has managed to make 1.6 interceptions and 2.5 clearances per fixture as he has recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.64.

Clearly still more than capable of delivering the goods in the Championship, Ruffels would unquestionably be a good alternative to the aforementioned Dasilva.