Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became chairman of Sunderland in 2021 and in doing so, he became the youngest football chairman in England.

Now 25, Louis-Dreyfus is the majority stakeholder and chairman of Sunderland.

Under his ownership, the club finally returned to the Championship after a few difficult years in League One.

In their first season back in the Championship, Sunderland finished 6th and qualified for the play-offs. They were knocked out by eventual winners Luton Town.

Louis-Dreyfus has made it clear his ambition to return Sunderland to the Premier League as soon as possible.

Despite sitting outside the play-offs at the moment, Sunderland are in a good position to challenge for promotion yet again. If they do make a return to the Premier League, they’ll have their chairman to thank for his backing since taking over.

With Sunderland focused on returning to the Premier League on the field. We’ve looked at who Louis-Dreyfus is and found out more about the man who is hoping to help Sunderland return to the top flight.

Where was he born?

Louis-Dreyfus was born in Zurich, Switzerland in 1997. He’s the son of Robert Louis-Dreyfus and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

His family founded the Louis-Dreyfus group in 1851. The company are a global leader in agriculture, food processing, international shipping, and finance.

His mother took over the company after his father passed away in 2009, but it’s not unclear how much involvement the Sunderland chairman has in the business.

What is his history with sport?

The Sunderland chairman has had lots of exposure to the sports world growing up, thanks to his family.

The Louis-Dreyfus family owned a majority share in French side Marseille from 1996 to 2016.

During their ownership, Marseille made the UEFA Cup Final twice. The time of Louis-Dreyfus ownership is seen as a successful time for the French club.

Louis-Dreyfus is a Marseille supporter and regularly attends games whenever he has the chance.

The Sunderland chairman also watched as his dad owned a minority share in Belgian side Standard Liege.

How much is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus worth?

The Sunderland chairman's wealth comes from his family. They’re a wealthy family and their business has generated vast wealth for them.

Forbes estimates his mother, Margarita, is worth around $3.4 billion.

Louis-Dreyfus is reported to have a trust fund worth more than $2 billion. His wealth would put Sunderland 17th in the Premier League in comparison to other owners.

Plenty of financial backing can only be good news for the Black Cats.

Where was Kyril Louis-Dreyfus educated?

Louis-Dreyfus attended Leeds Beckett University in 2017, studying sports and business management.

After a year in Leeds, he attended Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy for his second year. Richmond offers international students aged between 18 and 22 the chance to combine studies with playing football across an intense, four-year course. Students study out of the Leeds Beckett Headingley Campus.

Louis-Dreyfus had to drop out of the course because of an injury.