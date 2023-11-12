Highlights Paraag Marathe, the chairman of Leeds United, comes from a family of pizza restaurant owners and worked there from a young age.

Marathe is a dedicated fan of the San Francisco 49ers and fulfilled his dream of working for the team.

Marathe supports educating the public about eating disorders after tragically losing his sister to anorexia, challenging misconceptions about who is affected by these conditions.

In July 2023, Paraag Marathe led the takeover of Leeds United, which became part of the San Francisco 49ers Enterprises.

Now installed as the Whites chairman, Marathe has announced his intention to bring the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League by earning promotion from the Championship in the 2023–24 season.

We take a closer look at the Leeds chief with four facts you may not know about him...

1 Marathe's family ran pizza restaurants

Marathe is an American, born in Saratoga, California. He is the son of Indian immigrants and his parents ran pizza restaurants. The first pizza restaurant that his family ran was called Round Table Pizza, with Paraag often standing behind the counter and working the cash register from the age of 12.

His family would then take over Mountain Mike’s, another pizza restaurant, and this would be the second one owned by Vijay and Seema Marathe. Marathe worked long hours at the pizza businesses while attending Lynbrook High School. This allowed his father to keep working his other job as an electronics engineer, but he would ultimately leave this job as the pizza job was too intensive in terms of labour hours.

2 Marathe is a 49ers fan

Marathe grew up as a 49ers fan. He was born in the late 1970s, and being a keen sports fan growing up, he would undoubtedly be drawn towards the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s, as the American Football franchise would win four Super Bowls in this decade, adding another in 1994 when Marathe was a teenager.

He would achieve his initial dream of working for the sports club that he supported as a child. He left Stanford University having graduated with a business degree, and after a few years of working in management consulting, he joined the 49ers as their special projects manager in 2001.

3 Marathe supports the education of eating disorders

The Leeds chairman sadly lost his sister in 2005, as she took her life after a battle with an eating condition called anorexia. Since then, Marathe has become a supporter of educating the public about how serious an eating disorder can be for an individual. Having spoken at events for the likes of Andrea’s Voice, a nonprofit foundation that tries to promote education about eating disorders and their treatments,

Eating disorder carers and advocates welcome Marathe’s help in shattering the myth that anorexia afflicts only well-to-do white girls and women. The illness claims men, too. The work that Marathe has done has helped shatter previous taboo subjects for many.

4 Marathe has been employed with the 49ers for 20 years

He has worked his way up through the American Football franchise during this time, initially beginning as their special projects manager. However, this role quickly evolved after he became renowned throughout the sport for his understanding of statistics, finances, and the workings of the NFL and began climbing the ladder.

While with the 49ers, he would be employed as director of football operations. He also served as the 49ers' president for two years and their chief operating officer for three years, overseeing the club’s move from its iconic Candlestick Park arena to the Levi Stadium, a ground with a capacity of almost 70,000.

He most recently served as the President of 49ers Enterprises and Executive Vice President of Football Operations.