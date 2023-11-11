Highlights Wagner co-founded Knighthead Capital Management and set up a holding company in Birmingham called Shelby Companies Limited, named after the popular TV show Peaky Blinders and showcasing the family's love for the club.

American businessman Tom Wagner was the figurehead of Shelby Companies Limited's Birmingham City takeover

Birmingham have been out of the Premier League since they were relegated in the 2010–11 season. However, Wagner will look to bring the club back to the English top flight.

1 Why is it called Shelby Companies Limited?

Wagner is the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, which is said to focus on event-driven investing and distressed credit. However, a subsidiary of Knighthead Investment set up a holding company in Birmingham in July 2023 as part of the takeover called Shelby Companies Limited as a nod to the most famous thing to come out of Birmingham in recent years, Peaky Blinders.

The main character from the Peaky Blinders TV show is called Thomas Shelby. The character portrayed by Cillian Murphy has brought world attention to the midlands city of Birmingham.

Wagner is listed as the director of the company named in a nod to the British show, and the name is suitable for the owners of Birmingham due to the love the family have for the club in the show.

2 Wagner owns a pickleball team

Wagner bought a pickleball team for the 2023 major league season. The reason for the strange acquisition was due to the belief that the sport will continue to grow and it will allow the hedge fund manager to make his money back over time.

Wagner has been tactical in his purchase of the team by bringing Tom Brady in on the venture. He has brought the five-time Super Bowl MVP with him at the Blues too, but he was brought in on the obscure sport to help popularise it and, in doing so, make their money back.

Other celebrities involved with pickleball teams include NBA stars LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love, along with Super Bowl champion Drew Brees.

3 The assets of Tom Wagner

Wagner is the co-founder, along with Ara Cohen, of Knighthead Capital Management, and he was previously managing director of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

However, he is the man placed as the figurehead of the business venture in Birmingham, as he was with the previous sporting acquisition.

The current assets of Knighthead Capital Management are valued at around $9 billion, demonstrating the level of business that Wagner is involved in currently.

4 Tom Wagner opposes the British government’s decision on HS2.

Wagner has made it clear about his opinion on the decision by British Prime Minister to axe the planned HS2 high-speed railway project, viewing it as damaging to the financial growth of Birmingham City.

The owner penned a letter to Rishi Sunak about the decision, as he stated that the project was a key reason for buying over the club, with the idea that connecting the northwest of England to Birmingham was crucial for the movement of the club into the Premier League.