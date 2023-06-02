The 2022-23 season will be one that Queens Park Rangers fans will want to forget in a real hurry - that is despite the fact they were top of the Championship momentarily in October.

The real collapse of the R's following Michael Beale's departure to Glasgow Rangers was one of the stories of the season, with Neil Critchley being hired and losing his job. In the end, they turned to club icon Gareth Ainsworth, who ended up securing the club's status in the Championship for another year.

Shock ex-QPR players still playing

Instead of looking into the club's future ahead of the 2023-24 season, though, let's delve into the past of the Hoops and take a look at some veterans who are still playing football.

Let's look at FOUR ex-QPR players who are in their late-30s that are remarkably still continuing to ply their trade on the football pitch and may continue to do so.

Leon Clarke

Clarke is perhaps the quintessential EFL journeyman striker, scoring goals in all three leagues but never quite making it up to Premier League level.

He actually joined QPR very early on in his career on loan from Wolves in 2006 but played just once, however he then returned on a permanent basis to Loftus Road in 2010 in what Neil Warnock described as a 'gamble'.

It didn't really work out for Clarke in West London and since his departure a year later, he's played for no fewer than 14 different clubs.

At the age of 38 in February, he signed a deal at Hartlepool United of League Two until the end of the season, but a month later he was loaned out three divisions below to non-league outfit Rushall Olympic - he's since been released by the Pools, but he could still carry on next season.

Where is James Perch now?

A solid and versatile defender or midfielder, Perch joined QPR in 2015 from Wigan Athletic and was a regular for the R's for two seasons.

He did end up out of favour in his final campaign at the club and ended up moving on to Scunthorpe, and since 2020 he has been at Mansfield Town in League Two.

At the age of 37 that is where he remains - after 44 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23 he is in negotiations to remain at the Stags, and we could get one more EFL season out of Perch.

Mauro Zarate

Some QPR fans may not even remember Zarate at the club, but he played four times when on loan from West Ham United in 2015 before his stint was curtailed by a knee injury.

The Argentine striker is well travelled around the world and at the age of 35 (now 36) in January he signed for Italian second tier outfit Cosenza, but disaster struck after just three matches when he suffered yet another serious knee injury.

Where is Marc Pugh playing now?

Having spent the majority of his career with AFC Bournemouth, Pugh joined the R's in 2019 but stayed for just one season, scoring twice in 27 Championship appearances.

Pugh's professional career appeared to end in January 2021 when released by Shrewsbury Town, but in March 2023 he made a surprise move to Lancashire-based non-league side Clitheroe, based not too far from his hometown of Bacup.