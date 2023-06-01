Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs this past season by finishing in seventh position, but they are well positioned to give it another good go when the 2023-24 campaign comes around.

The current Rovers squad for the most part is filled with young talents who are yet to hit their peak years, and you won't find many players aged 30 and over - in-fact the only one contracted beyond the end of the 2022-23 season is Thomas Kaminski.

Some ex-Rovers players are still plying their trade in the world of football though late on in their careers at 'old' ages - let's take a look at three of them and where they are now.

Morten Gamst Pedersen

The Norwegian winger is an iconic name in both Blackburn and Premier League history - he signed for just £1.5 million in 2004 from Tromso in his native country and went on to play 349 times for Rovers over a nine-year period.

At the age of 31 he headed to Turkey to play for Karabukspor but instead of ending his career in the Norwegian top flight with Tromso, he carried on in the lower leagues.

Now at the age of 41, Pedersen is still putting on his boots to play for Ranheim in the second tier of Norway - he plays in central midfield now and mainly comes off the bench.

Colin Kazim-Richards

Kazim-Richards isn't your ordinary EFL journeyman - his career has taken him to countries such as Türkiye, Brazil and Mexico, but he landed in East Lancashire at Blackburn in 2012 on loan from Galatasaray at the age of 25.

The striker scored just five times in 31 appearances for Rovers before moving on to Bursaspor the following season, but he has played on these shores once again since his stint at Ewood Park with spells at Celtic and Derby County most recently.

Now 36 years of age, Kazim-Richards - a 37-cap international for Türkiye - plays for Karagümrük in the Turkish Super Lig, but he failed to score in 15 league outings this past season.

Matt Derbyshire

Derbyshire was an interesting recruit for Blackburn in 2003 - he had coached young children for the club's community department but they then paid £20,000 to local non-league side Great Harwood Town to snap him up as a player.

Scoring 20 times in 86 appearances for Rovers, Derbyshire moved on to Olympiacos after six years at Ewood Park, and he hadn't been seen in English football since 2016 when he departed Rotherham United for Cyprus.

In January though, ex-Rovers player and boss Mark Hughes re-united with Derbyshire - now a 37-year-old - at League Two side Bradford City, where he netted twice in 13 appearances as the Bantams bowed out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Jordi Gomez

Spanish midfielder Gomez spent the peak of his powers in the EFL and Premier League, signing for Swansea City in 2008 from Espanyol, but when he was struggling for game-time at Sunderland in the top flight, he was loaned to Rovers in January 2016.

At Blackburn, Gomez scored three times in 19 appearances but they did not sign him permanently at the end of the season as he instead signed for former club Wigan on a one-year deal.

Nearly seven years later, Gomez is still playing but out in Cyprus with PAC Omonia 29C, who ply their trade in the Cypriot Second Division.

Gomez played 11 times at the age of 37 (now 38) but he will leave the club this summer and it could end up being his last unless he decides to play on.