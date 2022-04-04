4 dribbles, 13 duels: The returning Blackburn Rovers man who offered encouragement at Coventry

In the end, Saturday afternoon would prove to be a hugely frustrating one for Blackburn Rovers, as they conceded a last minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Coventry City.

After a dismal first half performance saw them trailing 1-0 at the break, goals from Bradley Dack – with his first touch after being introduced from the bench at the break – and Scott Wharton, saw Blackburn come roaring back to take a 2-1 lead with less than ten minutes remaining.

However, Viktor Gyokeres header from a Fankaty Dabo cross some nine minutes into second half stoppage time saw the hosts snatch a point from the game.

From a Blackburn perspective, Dack’s strike, his first back in action after a year out with a second ACL injury in as many season, and his 50th goal in total for the club, will understandably have grabbed much of the attention.

That though, was not the only significant moment of this game for a key Blackburn man, with top scorer Ben Brereton also coming off the bench at half time, after missing his side’s last seven games with an ankle injury.

So just how did Brereton fare on his return to action for Tony Mowbray’s side against Coventry?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the stats behind the striker’s second half performance for Rovers on Saturday, according to SofaScore, in order to find out.

Given he had played 80 minutes for Chile on international duty in midweek – his first outing since the 14th February for Rovers – there may have been some questions as to whether Brereton was fresh enough to make a mark on this game.

Ultimately, though, it seems that should not been a concern to anybody. Although Brereton only had one shot, which was ultimately off target, the Chile international was still heavily involved with other aspects of the second half.

Despite only being on the pitch for half of the match, Brereton successfully completed all four of the dribbles he attempted during the game, a tally that not a single one of his Rovers teammates could better, highlighting the lift in intensity he brings to this side when he is on the pitch.

Indeed, with a pass success of 89% (8/9), it seems it did not take long for the 22-year-old to re-establish a connection with his teammates, even after so long out of the side.

Given his recent struggles for fitness, there may have also been some questions about Brereton’s ability and willingness to get stuck into the physical side of the game, something he again answered in impressive style.

As well as entering 13 duels – winning six – the 22-year-old also won and committed two fouls each, showing he is ready to be putting himself on the line for his team once again.

Indeed, that is something he certainly did with some welcome defensive contributions, making two clearances and blocking one shot during his time on the pitch.

With that in mind, just as Dack’s return to the scoresheet was a welcome one for Blackburn, Brereton’s own impact on the game should be welcome sight, given the threat he has already shown he can pose throughout the course of the season so far.

That at least, feels like it means there is reason for some cause for optimism around Ewood Park, going into the final weeks of the season.