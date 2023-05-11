After a rough final day in League One on Sunday afternoon, Derby County will not be taking part in this year's play-offs.

Indeed, having been defeated away at Sheffield Wednesday in controversial fashion, the Rams dropped down to seventh in the division.

Naturally, moving forwards, this will affect the club's decision making in terms of transfers, and which players they want to keep or move on.

Who could leave Derby County?

With that said, below, we've identified four Derby County players who may have played their last match in a Rams shirt.

Richard Stearman

Central defender Richard Stearman was the first name to come to mind when thinking of players who may have played their last game for the club.

The experienced defender has only featured 10 times in League One this season.

Although he has clearly played a role behind the scenes with his experience, given he is out of contract, a new deal would seem very unlikely.

As such, it seems likely that he will move on to pastures new in the coming months.

Krystian Bielik

This one is a direct consequence of the club not being promoted to the Championship.

Bielik has been on loan at Birmingham City this past season due to wanting to play at the World Cup and keep his place in the Poland squad.

Even now, though, he surely will not want to drop down to League One after an excellent season in the second tier.

Contracted until 2024, Derby could well be tempted to cash in if an offer arrives.

Scott Loach

Goalkeeper Scott Loach could be another to have played his last match in a Derby County shirt.

The 34-year-old's contract is up this summer, and although he would have known he was well down the pecking order when he arrived, it remains to be seen whether a new deal will be offered.

Loach featured three times for the club this season, all of which were in the EFL Trophy.

Curtis Davies

Last but certainly not least, we come to Curtis Davies.

The experienced defender's contract is up this summer, and it remains to be seen whether he will agree new terms with the club.

It would be a shame if he has played his last match in a Derby County shirt, but it is a real possibility.

If indeed he does depart, what a player he has been for the Rams through some very tough times for the football club and their supporters.