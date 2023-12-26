Coventry City missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season by the narrowest of margins.

A play-off final defeat to Luton Town on penalties consigned the Sky Blues to another campaign in the second tier.

Mark Robins’ side will be aiming to compete for another top six finish this season, with the aim of gaining top flight promotion in 2024.

It has been a difficult first half of the new season, with multiple key players having departed in the summer after the Luton defeat.

But there is still reason for optimism going into the new year.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting CP

Permanent (fee involved)

Gus Hamer

Sheffield United

Permanent (fee involved)

Josh Reid

Ross County

Permanent

Fanktay Dabo

Forest Green Rovers

Permanent

Sean Maguire

Carlisle United

Permanent

Michael Rose

Stoke City

Permanent

Julien Da Costa

FC Sochaux

Permanent

Tyler Walker

Lincoln City

Permanent

Martyn Waghorn

Derby County

Permanent

Jack Burroughs

Lincoln City

Loan

Ryan Howley

Dundee FC

Loan

Todd Kane

Without Club

Permanent

The January transfer window offers the club an opportunity to strengthen the team for the second half of the campaign.

However, these players could potentially agree pre-contracts with foreign clubs in the new year due to their expiring Coventry deals…

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare is one of the most important players in the Coventry first team squad, so it would be a real blow to Robins if he was to depart the club in 2024.

It is a distinct possibility given his contract is set to expire in the summer at the end of this season, with no fresh agreement yet reached.

The midfielder has struggled a lot with injuries over the last 18 months, but is now back to full health and playing close to his best.

And foreign clubs will now have the chance to negotiate a potential pre-contract agreement to sign him for next season once the January window opens.

Liam Kelly

Liam Kelly Coventry City

Kelly has been a loyal servant for Coventry since joining the club in 2017 from Leyton Orient.

The midfielder has been with the club as they gained promotion back to League One and then the Championship with the Sky Blues.

However, 2024 could spell the end of his time at the club as he is yet to agree a contract extension beyond this campaign.

This means he can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign sides once the window opens next month.

Kyle McFadzean

Kyle McFadzean of Coventry City

McFadzean has been with the Sky Blues since the summer of 2019, signing from Burton Albion with the club in League One.

He has been an important part of Robins’ side in the years since, helping to establish the side in the Championship.

But his time at Coventry could come to an end in 2024, with his contract set to expire this summer, meaning he is free to negotiate with foreign clubs once the January window opens.

Simon Moore

Soccer Football - Championship - Coventry City v Cardiff City - Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, Britain - September 15, 2021 Coventry's City's Simon Moore celebrates after the match Action Images/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Moore has fallen down the pecking order at Coventry in the last couple of seasons, and is now firmly second choice in Robins’ side.

The shot-stopper is in his third campaign with the club, but finds himself behind Ben Wilson in the Sky Blues’ squad.

Given his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, perhaps the January window will offer him the opportunity to agree a deal with a new club elsewhere for next season.