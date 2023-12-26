Coventry City missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season by the narrowest of margins.

A play-off final defeat to Luton Town on penalties consigned the Sky Blues to another campaign in the second tier.

Mark Robins’ side will be aiming to compete for another top six finish this season, with the aim of gaining top flight promotion in 2024.

It has been a difficult first half of the new season, with multiple key players having departed in the summer after the Luton defeat.

But there is still reason for optimism going into the new year.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

The January transfer window offers the club an opportunity to strengthen the team for the second half of the campaign.

However, these players could potentially agree pre-contracts with foreign clubs in the new year due to their expiring Coventry deals…

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare is one of the most important players in the Coventry first team squad, so it would be a real blow to Robins if he was to depart the club in 2024.

It is a distinct possibility given his contract is set to expire in the summer at the end of this season, with no fresh agreement yet reached.

The midfielder has struggled a lot with injuries over the last 18 months, but is now back to full health and playing close to his best.

And foreign clubs will now have the chance to negotiate a potential pre-contract agreement to sign him for next season once the January window opens.

Liam Kelly

Kelly has been a loyal servant for Coventry since joining the club in 2017 from Leyton Orient.

The midfielder has been with the club as they gained promotion back to League One and then the Championship with the Sky Blues.

However, 2024 could spell the end of his time at the club as he is yet to agree a contract extension beyond this campaign.

This means he can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign sides once the window opens next month.

Kyle McFadzean

McFadzean has been with the Sky Blues since the summer of 2019, signing from Burton Albion with the club in League One.

He has been an important part of Robins’ side in the years since, helping to establish the side in the Championship.

But his time at Coventry could come to an end in 2024, with his contract set to expire this summer, meaning he is free to negotiate with foreign clubs once the January window opens.

Simon Moore

Moore has fallen down the pecking order at Coventry in the last couple of seasons, and is now firmly second choice in Robins’ side.

The shot-stopper is in his third campaign with the club, but finds himself behind Ben Wilson in the Sky Blues’ squad.

Given his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, perhaps the January window will offer him the opportunity to agree a deal with a new club elsewhere for next season.