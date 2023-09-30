Highlights Coventry City hopes to challenge for promotion in the Championship this season, following their impressive campaign last year.

The team has had a slow start, but with manager Mark Robins leading the way, improvement is expected.

The loyal fan base of Coventry City supports the team with popular chants like "The Sky Blue Song" and "There's Only One Mark Robins."

Coventry City will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship again this season.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as they finished fifth in the second tier, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Coventry lost star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer, and while manager Mark Robins brought in 11 new players during the transfer window, the new additions have struggled to make an impact so far.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

It has been a slow start to the season for the Sky Blues, but with Robins at the helm, it would be no surprise to see them improve significantly over the course of the campaign.

Coventry had an average attendance of 23,625 at the Coventry Building Society Arena last season, and supporters will once again get behind their team in the year ahead.

We looked at four chants that Sky Blues supporters should definitely know.

The Sky Blue Song

The Sky Blue Song has been Coventry's main chant for over 60 years after being written by manager Jimmy Hill and club director John Camkin in 1962.

The lyrics are set to the tune of the Eton Boating Song, and it was sung for the first time in the Sky Blues' home game against Colchester United on 22nd December 1962, uniting the fan base ever since.

Let's all sing together,

Play up Sky Blues,

While we sing together,

We will never lose,

Tottenham or Chelsea, United or anyone,

They shan't defeat us,

We'll fight 'till the game is won,

City! (clap clap clap),

City! (clap clap clap)

There's Only One Mark Robins

Robins has done an outstanding job since returning for a second spell in charge of Coventry in March 2017, leading the club from League Two to the brink of the Premier League, and the 53-year-old is regularly serenaded by Sky Blues fans.

There's only one Mark Robins,

One Mark Robins

Walking along,

Singing a song,

Walking in a Robins wonderland...

In Our Coventry Homes

This is another chant that has been popular with Sky Blues fans over the years, and it inspired a half-time feature at the club's home games called From Our Coventry Homes, which showcases songs from local bands and artists in the Coventry and Warwickshire area.

In our Coventry homes,

In our Coventry homes,

We speak with an accent exceedingly rare,

You want a cathedral, we’ve got one to spare,

In our Coventry homes.

You Are My City

This tune has been adopted by football fans from up and down the country with the name of their respective club inserted, and it can regularly be heard being sung by the Coventry faithful.

You are my City,

My only City,

You make me happy

When skies are grey,

You’ll never notice

How much I love you,

Until you take my City away!

La-la-la-la-la …