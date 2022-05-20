4 Charlton Athletic matters that the club will have to deal with very soon

Charlton Athletic had a forgettable season in League One this year.

The Addicks were unable to replicate their push for a play-off place from the previous campaign and slipped to a disappointing 13th place.

The gap to the top six finished at a pretty sizeable 24 points.

Charlton will be hoping for better days ahead over the next 12 months, but with the competitive balance of the division the team will need to improve to compete for a promotion place anytime soon.

Improving the squad over the summer will be a big priority if there are to be any ambitions of playing in the Championship in the immediate future.

Here are four transfer matters that the club will have to deal with very soon.

A new manager

Johnnie Jackson departed the club by the end of the season leaving the team without a first team manager going into the transfer window.

With the board now looking to take more control over the football operations, they are still yet to appoint a successor.

There are a few names still being thrown around, but with the interview process ongoing there is no clear sign a decision will be made soon.

This will need to be confirmed as soon as they can so that the club can start building a team for next season.

A potentially new style of play

With a new manager could also come a change in direction for how the team is supposed to set-up.

It is unclear yet just who will take over the first team, but they will likely have their own vision for how the team will take to the pitch.

That will mean potentially identifying targets that will better suit this possible new style of play.

The flip side of that will also mean the new manager will have to assess the players already at the club and determine who is a valuable asset and who no longer has a future in the starting lineup.

Replacing departed players

The likes of Chris Gunter, Conor Washington and Adam Matthews have all been released following the end of their contracts.

These players have proven quite important to the Addicks this season, with Washington playing as many as 35 times in the league.

Letting them go is a big decision, and will leave a considerable gap in the side.

The club will now need to prepare possible replacements in order to avoid leaving the new manager short of a full competitive squad going into next season.

Loan deals made permanent

Elliot Lee and Jonathan Leko have both proven useful additions to the team this season through their temporary deals.

A decision will need to be made on whether there is any desire to keep these two at the club on a longer-term basis.

Lee in particular was an important part of the team, playing 36 times for the club in the league.

It also remains to be seen if the striker has a future with Luton Town, which could open the door for a permanent move this summer.