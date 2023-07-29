With the takeover of Charlton Athletic having been completed last week, Global Football Partners have wasted no time in getting to work at The Valley ahead of the 2023/24 season.

It had been confirmed recently that the takeover process had received EFL and FA approval as completion of the purchase drew nearer, with only a few standard legal procedures still needibg to be ironed out before the deal can be finalised, but no significant hurdles were expected.

It has now been completed and should mark the beginning of a new era for the London club, who will be targeting a push for the promotion places under Dean Holden next season.

Despite the issues off the field, Holden's side finished in 10th in the league table to end the previous campaign. The Addicks accumulated 62 points under Holden who penned down a new deal in March at The Valley that will keep him charge until 2026.

The team will be hoping to bridge the 15-point gap to the play-off places and now build with the off-field talks coming to a conclusion. Numerous changes have occured already behind the scenes for the Addicks.

Andy Scott is to be the club's new technical director. The Charlton Athletic club statement on Wednesday read: "Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the appointment of Andy Scott as the club’s Technical Director."

Despite there being much more work to do on the recruitment side of things, having seen multiple first-team departures during the summer, Charlton have made steps in the right direction this summer, including some impressive new signings.

Harry Isted has arrived from Luton Town, Lloyd Jones joins from Cambridge United, Tayo Edun has been signed from Blackburn Rovers, and Terry Taylor came in from Burton Albion.

The two most impressive signings perhaps, include Alfie May from Cheltenham Town and Panutche Camara on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

Charlton kick-off their campaign with a home game against Leyton Orient in just over a week's time and will be looking to put together a good start to the season in what their fans will hope is the beginning of a new era under Holden and new ownership.

Famous Charlton fans

There will no doubt be some famous faces watching on from either inside The Valley or from afar, but who are the Addicks' five most famous supporters who you might spot at a game this season? We take a look, here.

Steve Davis

Steve Davis is a retired former Snooker player, who was particularly dominant during the 1980s when he won six world titles and reached eight world championship finals within the space of nine years.

Davis' professional career came to an end in 2016 and he's now turned to broadcasting. Davis is a pundit and commentator on the sport.

The 65-year-old is a self-proclaimed Charlton fan despite the fact he was once on the board at fellow League One side Leyton Orient. Perhaps the first game of the 2023/24 season will be of particular interest to Davis.

Dame Kelly Holmes

Dame Kelly Holmes is one of the most recognisable names in British Athletics. The Olympic champion won gold in the 800m and 1500m races at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

That was towards the back end of a glittering career, which saw Holmes compete at three separate Olympic Games, as well as winning golds at the Commonwealth Games and European championships.

The image above shows the 53-year-old in a Charlton shirt back in 2004, showing off her iconic pair of Olympic gold medals.

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins is a TV presenter and personality. She rose to prominance as part of TV's popular double act 'Mel and Sue' ; however, she really rose to fame on the popular Great British Bake Off.

Perkins is an actress, broadcaster, comedian, presenter, and writer. There's certainly no denying the 53-year-old's talents on the big screen.

To top it all off, she's known to be a Charlton fan as well.

Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg is one of Tennis' most famous ever names. He won 11 Grand Slam titles across his career, including five straight Wimbledon triumphs between 1976 and 1980 in that time.

Despite the fact he was born in Stockholm, Sweden, the 67-year-old has often discussed his love of Charlton Athletic.

His father and grandfather were both Addicks fans and so he became one, too.