4 celebrities that supposedly are Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Currently competing for a League One play-off spot, Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping that this season ends with a. promotion back to the second-tier.

Darren Moore’s side have won eight of their last 10 matches to inflict further pressure on the current occupiers of a play-off spot and are sitting a point outside of the much-desired top-six positions.

Here, we take a look at four people who will also be hoping that the Owls can secure promotion straight back to the Championship…

Alex Turner

Frontman of the Arctic Monkeys, Alex Turner, is an avid supporter of the Owls and has even mentioned Hillsborough in one of the band’s early songs.

Rising to stardom very quickly after the release of their first album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, the Sheffield-formed band have gone on to see excellent global success.

The first album also emerged as the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history in 2006.

Jermaine Jackson

A prominent figure of the Jackson 5, Jermaine Jackson has made his love for Sheffield Wednesday no secret over the years.

Rewriting a song ahead of the club’s Wembley appearance in 2016, Jackson is an avid Owls supporter, with the Yorkshire club proceeding to lose that clash against Hull City, denying them a place in the Premier League.

Jackson has tweeted about his love for the club on more than one occasion and will be hoping that the Owls could succeed at Wembley this time around.

Michael Vaughan

Another famous face with a love for the Owls is former England Cricket captain Michael Vaughan.

Born in Eccles, Greater Manchester, Vaughan moved to Sheffield at the age of nine, which was where the love for the club probably started.

Vaughan spent five years as England captain, a time coinciding with English Cricket success, with Vaughan playing his part in his action winning all seven home Tests of the 2004 summer.

Perhaps the highlight of his captaincy career came with a 2–1 victory in the 2005 Ashes, England’s first Ashes victory in 18 years.

Jarvis Cocker

Founder and frontman of the band Pulp, Jarvis Cocker is another Sheffield Wednesday fan that found fame through the world of music.

His band had several top 10 hits during the 1990’s before splitting in 2001.

10 years after the split, Cocker and his crew reunited for a special worldwide tour.

The band also headlined Glastonbury’s twice and were commonly known as part of the big four when it came to Britpop, standing alongside Oasis, Blur and Suede.